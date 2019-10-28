Lindsey Graham says vote on impeachment won’t matter anyway

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that a vote on impeachment won’t matter if Democrats do it.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that on Thursday the House would hold an impeachment vote. Some say it was about calling President Donald Trump’s bluff demanding he get an official vote.
It’s a complicated demand because the poll numbers are turning toward support for impeachment and Republicans are starting to get nervous. Graham thinks it’s a waste of time.
“A vote now is a bit like un-ringing a bell as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President Trump for weeks,” he said in a statement.
He also said that it’s obvious his bill to attack Democrats for the impeachment inquiry was what fueled their action.
https://twitter.com/dmartosko/status/1188937760482250753/
In reality, a formal impeachment vote could give Democrats greater leverage in the courts to demand Trump officials comply with subpoenas. After a formal impeachment is launched, if Trump refuses to cooperate, Democrats could go after Trump for obstruction of justice.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.