Lindsey Graham says vote on impeachment won’t matter anyway

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that a vote on impeachment won’t matter if Democrats do it.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that on Thursday the House would hold an impeachment vote. Some say it was about calling President Donald Trump’s bluff demanding he get an official vote.

It’s a complicated demand because the poll numbers are turning toward support for impeachment and Republicans are starting to get nervous. Graham thinks it’s a waste of time.

“A vote now is a bit like un-ringing a bell as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President Trump for weeks,” he said in a statement.

He also said that it’s obvious his bill to attack Democrats for the impeachment inquiry was what fueled their action.

In reality, a formal impeachment vote could give Democrats greater leverage in the courts to demand Trump officials comply with subpoenas. After a formal impeachment is launched, if Trump refuses to cooperate, Democrats could go after Trump for obstruction of justice.