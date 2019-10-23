Lindsey Graham schooled on the mounting evidence against Trump in scathing Washington Post editorial
Although Sen. Lindsey Graham has been vehemently critical of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria and abandon the United States’ Kurdish allies, the South Carolina Republican continues to be a staunch Trump defender on most matters — including the Ukraine scandal. And the Washington Post, in an editorial published this week, schools Graham on why Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is so problematic and why Trump is now facing an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Post’s editorial board notes that when Trump and Zelensky spoke on July 25, Trump “pressed for investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his son,” Hunter Biden, as well as of “the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee” — and did so “while dangling a White House meeting that Mr. Zelensky wanted.” As aggressively as Graham has defended Trump, he did recently say, “If you could show me that, you know, Trump was actually engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing” — and the Post’s editorial lists various reasons why there was an ongoing “quid pro quo.”
The editorial says of Graham, “Evidently, he has not followed closely the depositions and documents collected by three House committees from present and former senior administration officials. If he had, he would see they contain clear proof that Mr. Trump, acting directly and through his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, repeatedly demanded a pledge from Mr. Zelensky to open those political investigations to obtain an Oval Office invitation. There is evidence that U.S. military aid was dependent on the probes as well.”
Trump, the Post adds, “requested investigations both of the DNC hack and of Mr. Biden; Mr. Zelensky promised to comply, and Mr. Trump seemed to offer a visit to Washington.”
The Post’s editorial board goes on to discuss Kurt Volker, special envoy to Ukraine for Trump’s administration.
In July, the Post points out, Volker “worked with a top aide to Mr. Zelensky, Andrey Yermak, to set up the July 25 phone call. The morning it took place, Mr. Volker texted Mr. Yermak to clearly lay out the quid pro quo: ‘Heard from White House-assuming President Z convinces Trump he will investigate/‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington. Good luck!”
When Volker and Yermak exchanged texts in August, the editorial points out, “the trade-off of a White House meeting for a promise to investigate the Bidens and the DNC was explicit.”
In September, the Post explains, “the Ukrainians eventually told Mr. Volker that they did not want to promise investigations of Mr. Biden and the Democrats…. And Mr. Zelensky never got his White House meeting. U.S. military aid, which Mr. Trump had ordered held up on July 18, was released on September 11 — only after the corrupt quid pro quo was becoming public. By that date, House Democrats had announced that they would investigate whether the aid had been blocked to force Ukraine to assist Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.”
The Post concludes its editorial by stressing that there is plenty of evidence of wrongdoing on Trump’s part; the question is whether or not Graham and other Trump allies have “the moral courage” to act on it.
“Mr. Graham and some other Republicans would portray the July 25 phone call as an isolated event in which Mr. Trump did not clearly conclude a quid pro quo with Mr. Zelensky,” the Post’s editorial stresses. “But the evidence presented to Congress shows that the call was part of a process that extended over three months and included repeated and specific demands for Ukraine to undertake political investigations, including of Mr. Trump’s possible 2020 opponent, lodged by Mr. Trump and by the lawyer he told top aides to work with on the deal.”
House Republicans resort to ‘physically obstructing justice’ as impeachment inquiry delivers bombshells
A group of over two dozen House Republicans on Wednesday barged into a secure room in the U.S. Capitol building ahead of a closed-door deposition and delayed the testimony of Pentagon official Laura Cooper, a witness in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
"The GOP members who protested the Cooper deposition have essentially shut down the impeachment inquiry for a time," reported the Washington Post's Rachel Bade.
Many of the Republicans involved in the stunt are not members of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Foreign Affairs Committees and were therefore not authorized to enter the hearing room.
Breaking Banner
Trump resort sticks Irish cops with a massive bill after they were forced to help guard the president there
Police in Ireland are getting stuck with a massive bill from one of President Donald Trump's golf resorts after they were forced to help guard the president when he traveled there this past June.
The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold reports that the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland sent police in Ireland a bill for food and coffee that totaled more than $100,000 after "dozens" of Irish cops were ordered to go to resort to help with presidential security.
Breaking Banner
National security expert appalled by Matt Gaetz cell phone stunt: ‘I cannot emphasize enough how serious this is’
A national security expert and former congressional staffer broke down the seriousness of a breach by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and other Republican lawmakers into a secure area beneath the Capitol.
A group of GOP congress members carrying prohibited cell phones stormed a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the Capitol basement, where Laura Cooper, a Pentagon official with jurisdiction over Ukraine policy, was scheduled to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
"Aside from disrupting the testimony of a DoD official shedding light on the President's attempts to extort a sham investigation into the child of his most feared political rival by withholding military aid that Congress gave to resist a Russian invasion," tweeted Mieke Eoyang, vice president of the Third Way think tank's national security program, "storming the SCIF without respecting the security protocols that require people to leave their electronic devices *outside* the space, is actually compromising our national security."