Lindsey Graham to Pat Robertson: ‘I’ll become Trump’s worst nightmare’ if he doesn’t stop slaughter of Kurds
During an appearance on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) this Wednesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reiterated his defense of the Kurds in Syria and took his criticism of President Trump a step further, saying he’ll become Trump’s “worst nightmare” if Turkey is allowed to continue its incursion into the country’s northeast region.
Speaking to televangelist and CBN founder Pat Robertson, Graham said that if Christians are not praying for the Kurds, “we should all be ashamed of ourselves.”
“It was the Kurds who worked with the America military to destroy ISIS,” Graham said. “If we abandon the Kurds, it will be dishonorable, it will be a disaster.”
“I am looking to President Trump to change this,” Graham continued. “I will do anything I can to help him, but I will also become President Trump’s worst nightmare. I will not sit along the sidelines and watch our good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey and watch Iran move in to Syria and become another nightmare for Israel. This is a defining moment for President Trump — he needs to up his game.”
Feds investigating whether Rudy Giuliani was a victim of foreign spy effort targeting Trump
President Donald Trump's defense attorney is not only a subject in a criminal investigation, but is also part of a counterintelligence probe into whether he was compromised by a foreign power, CNN reported Wednesday.
This is an investigation that goes far longer and back further than we realized and also that it’s much broader than we initially thought," CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Pérez reported.
"One of the things we’re getting a picture of, a better picture of is this involves not only Giuliani’s financial entanglements with allegedly corrupt Ukrainian figures but also counterintelligence angle is there to this and the idea that perhaps Rudy Giuliani and some of his business dealings were part of essentially an influence operation, a foreign influence operation with a target being the Trump White House," he reported.
Internet recoils at Trump’s latest ‘insane’ news conference: ‘Maybe this guy shouldn’t be president’
President Donald Trump ranted at length about the Kurds, military deployments overseas, Sen. Lindsey Graham and former President Barack Obama in a bizarre conversation with reporters in the White House.
The president met with the media Wednesday afternoon during a bilateral meeting with Italian president Sergio Mattarella, and he touched on a bewildering variety of topics -- much to the confusion of onlookers.
Biden finally unloads on Trump for smearing his son: ‘Release your tax returns or shut up’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump for an ongoing attack on his son Hunter.
At a press conference in Ohio, Biden was asked if he had done enough to stop his son from taking a retainer from a company in Ukraine.
But the former vice president insisted that "corruption" in Trump's government should be the immediate focus.
"He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America," Biden charged. "He is running the most corrupt government in the history of the United States of America."
Biden then turned to the camera as if he were speaking directly to Trump.