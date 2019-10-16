Lindsey Graham to Pat Robertson: ‘I’ll become Trump’s worst nightmare’ if he doesn’t stop slaughter of Kurds

During an appearance on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) this Wednesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reiterated his defense of the Kurds in Syria and took his criticism of President Trump a step further, saying he’ll become Trump’s “worst nightmare” if Turkey is allowed to continue its incursion into the country’s northeast region.

Speaking to televangelist and CBN founder Pat Robertson, Graham said that if Christians are not praying for the Kurds, “we should all be ashamed of ourselves.”

“It was the Kurds who worked with the America military to destroy ISIS,” Graham said. “If we abandon the Kurds, it will be dishonorable, it will be a disaster.”

“I am looking to President Trump to change this,” Graham continued. “I will do anything I can to help him, but I will also become President Trump’s worst nightmare. I will not sit along the sidelines and watch our good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey and watch Iran move in to Syria and become another nightmare for Israel. This is a defining moment for President Trump — he needs to up his game.”

Watch the full interview below: