LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters in southern California battle fast-moving blaze near Ronald Reagan Library
Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare “extreme” red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.
The so-called Easy Fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes as it spread to more than 900 acres (365 hectares), officials said.
Fire crews raced to protect the hilltop building from the flames raging out of control and fed by hurricane force wind gusts.
Melissa Giller, a spokeswoman for the library, told local radio that the archives and much of the memorabilia at the facility were safely stored in an underground fireproof vault.
She said the flames were closest to a pavilion housing a former Air Force One aircraft.
The National Weather Service said powerful Santa Ana winds, with potential gusts of up to 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) in mountainous areas, had created “extremely critical” conditions in parts of southern California.
– Howling winds –
“We expect the Santa Anas to be howling,” the NWS said.
Closer to Los Angeles, firefighters were battling the Getty Fire, which began near the famous Getty Center museum on Monday and by Wednesday had burned 745 acres with 27 percent containment.
Authorities said they feared the fire, which was caused by a tree branch that fell on power lines, could spread because of the strong winds expected to last through Thursday evening.
“It does take one ember, just one ember downwind, to start another brush fire,” Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Ralph Terrazas has warned.
LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Steward said that in anticipation of the record-strong Santa Ana winds, all staff had been mobilized and additional backup brought in.
“These resources will be strategically placed in key locations that have a history of being prone to wildfire,” she said.
Further north, in Sonoma County, Cal Fire, the California fire department, said firefighters had made progress overnight battling the Kincade Fire, which has consumed 76,825 acres (31,000 hectares) and led to mandatory evacuation orders affecting nearly 200,000 people.
More than 5,000 firefighters backed by 600 fire engines, 27 helicopters and air tankers were battling the inferno, which has destroyed 206 homes and commercial properties, including several wineries, and was now 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency because of the fires and the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric, has been imposing rolling blackouts in the northern and central parts of the state in a bid to reduce the fire risk.
Some 18 million Californians live in areas affected by the “critical” or “extremely critical” red flag warnings that have been issued.
The wildfires spreading through the state come as California is still reeling from the aftermath of the most destructive wildfire in state history — the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 86 people last year.
Similar blazes in northern California, including in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions, killed 44 people in 2017 and destroyed thousands of structures.
DeVos admits latest nationwide education scores are so bad they’re ‘devastating’
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has just admitted that under her leadership nationwide education test scores have dropped so far they are “devastating.” Her plan: more of what she’s been doing for nearly three years.
DeVos was one of Trump’s first cabinet secretaries confirmed by the Senate. She has been Secretary of Education since February 7, 2017.
“Fourth- and eighth-grade average scores on the ‘Nation’s Report Card,‘ released today, declined since the 2017 assessment, except for an increase in mathematics for fourth graders,” Politico reports, in an article titled, “Test scores slump in ‘Nation’s Report Card.’”
Paul Krugman: Trump’s ‘utter failure’ to bring back manufacturing jobs ‘should really scare him’
One of President Donald Trump's biggest promises to voters in 2016 was bringing back well paying manufacturing jobs to the United States.
However, as Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman documents, Trump has not fulfilled this promise in any way, shape, or form.
Writing on Twitter, Krugman points to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that manufacturing employment in the key swing state of Wisconsin has absolutely cratered so far this year after experiencing a brief spike in 2018.
"The meh GDP numbers won't help Trump next year," Krugman writes. "But what should really scare him is his utter failure to boost manufacturing in swing states."
‘You know better!’ Whoopi Goldberg schools The View’s Abby Huntsman for trusting GOP conspiracies about Adam Schiff
"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman passed along Fox News conspiracies about the impeachment inquiry, and then asked why Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) wasn't conducting the hearings to satisfy Fox News viewers.
Republicans complained that Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, cut off some of their questions to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council adviser who told lawmakers about the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.
Schiff says the questions were intended to reveal the whistleblower's identity, while Republicans complained the chairman interrupted them to "continually to coach the witness."