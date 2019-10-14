Liz Cheney blames Democrats’ impeachment inquiry for Turkey’s impending genocide against the Kurds
Speaking to Fox News this Monday, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) suggested that Democrats are to blame for Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, thanks to their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
According to Cheney, “the impeachment proceedings that are going on and what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this.”
“It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border,” she continued. “And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings.”
According to various reports, Trump decided to withdraw US troops from the region after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last Sunday. A source familiar with the matter told Newsweek last week that Trump got “rolled” by Erdoğan during the call.
Watch Cheney’s interview below:
Kurds targeted in Turkish attack include thousands of female fighters who battled Islamic State
Kurdish fighters under attack by Turkey have described President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria as a “stab in the back.”
Since bombing began on Oct. 9, Turkish military operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces in northern Syria, Washington’s staunchest and most effective allies in the war against the Islamic State, has killed at least 11 civilians and an unconfirmed number of Kurdish fighters, with estimates ranging from dozens to hundreds.
CNN
GOP lawmaker flails wildly after CNN’s Poppy Harlow calls him out for excusing Trump’s Syria debacle
Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) on Monday flailed wildly after CNN's Poppy Harlow called him out for defending President Donald Trump's decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies in northern Syria.
Harlow began her interview with Burgess by reading reports showing the situation in northern Syria quickly turning into a humanitarian catastrophe that could be linked directly to Trump's decision to give Turkey the green light to invade the area.
Burgess responded by blaming Congress.
"Well, what I will tell you is this was a very poor time for Congress to be out of town for two weeks," he said.
Breaking Banner
A visibly disgusted Morning Joe rips into ‘stupid’ Trump for ‘cheering on’ Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria
Reacting to the news about the slaughter of Kurds in Syria by Turkish forces that is the direct result of Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said the president's claim that things are going well show he is either "lying or stupid."
The Morning Joe host could barely get his words out as he harshly criticized the president for empowering ISIS -- who have joined in the fight along with elements of Al Qaeda -- after he claimed that he had defeated them.
Noting the president is expected to issue a statement on the turmoil, Scarborough ranted, "The president, who is lying or stupid, will give us some insight on that later on today when he says the Turks and the Kurds are fighting and we shouldn't get in the middle of it."