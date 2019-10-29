Longtime Republican economist abandons the GOP because it has ‘become the party of Trump’
A long list of Never Trump conservatives, from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to veteran columnist George Will to Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, have expressed their disdain for Donald Trump’s presidency by leaving the Republican Party — and on Monday, Bush-era economist Greg Mankiw announced that he has left as well.
Mankiw, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush, announced in an October 28 blog post that he had “switched my voter registration from Republican to unenrolled, a.k.a. independent.” While some former Republicans have joined the Libertarian Party — former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, for example — or the Constitution Party, Mankiw now lacks a party affiliation. And Mankiw, in his post, offers two main reasons why he has departed the GOP.
“First,” Mankiw explains, “the Republican Party has largely become the party of Trump. Too many Republicans in Congress are willing, in the interest of protecting their jobs, to overlook Trump’s misdeeds — just as too many Democrats were for (President Bill) Clinton during his impeachment. I have no interest in associating myself with that behavior.”
Mankiw added that “maybe someday,” the GOP will “return to having honorable leaders like Bush, (Sen. John) McCain and (Sen. Mitt) Romney. Until then, count me out.”
Greg Mankiw, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for President George W Bush: “I am no longer a Republican” https://t.co/RubErDPxac
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 28, 2019
Mankiw went on to give his second main reason for leaving the GOP, asserting, “in Massachusetts, unenrolled voters can vote in either primary.” That means that one can vote in a Democratic primary in that state without being a registered Democrat, and Mankiw stresses that he would like to help the Democratic Party choose a “center-left” presidential candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rather than a “far-left populist” such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Interestingly, Mankiw puts tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang in the “center-left” category even though he shares many of Warren and Sanders’ views.
Mankiw posted that if Democrats nominate a “far-left populist,” he fears that doing so might “tempt those in the center and center-right to hold their noses and vote for Trump’s reelection.”
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr faces increasing pressure to recuse himself from Ukraine investigation: ‘He’s the lawyer for the president’
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Democrats are redoubling the public pressure on Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from all matters relating to the Ukraine scandal.
"He's the attorney general, supposedly of our country, but it becomes clearer every day he's the lawyer for the President," said Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) on Tuesday morning. She has previously called on Barr to resign altogether.
Meanwhile, the ten Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have sent Barr a letter demanding he hand off oversight of the Ukraine investigation, saying that, "Impartial enforcement of the law is essential to give the American public confidence in the Justice Department's work. Your personal connection to these matters creates the appearance of a conflict of interest and gives rise to questions about whether the Department is being used to advance the President's personal interests."
Records reveal the staggering amount of money Trump-owned businesses have raked in by doing business with Trump’s campaign and Republicans
The words “conflict of interest” often come up in connection with President Donald Trump, who hasn’t been shy about encouraging the use of Trump properties for political events. And an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics shows just how profitable that encouragement has been for the president.
HuffPost’s Mary Papenfuss reports that according to the Center’s analysis of federal election spending records, Trump’s political campaigns and associated committees have spent roughly $16.8 million at his businesses since he launched his 2016 presidential campaign. The analysis was based on spending reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Breaking Banner
Republicans would smear Jesus as a ‘deep state Obama hack’ for testifying against Trump: Conservative commentator
The news had barely dropped that National Security Council strategist and decorated war veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman planned to testify to President Donald Trump's improper demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that GOP lawmakers and commentators began attacking his patriotism and allegiance to country.
On Tuesday, conservative CNN commentator S. E. Cupp sharply criticized Trump's defenders, suggesting facetiously that they would drag Jesus Christ through the mud if he was a witness in the impeachment investigation: