Louisiana governor hammers Trump over tariffs after a steelmaker in his state goes bankrupt

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hammered President Donald Trump on Tuesday after a steelmaker in his state filed for bankruptcy.
Bloomberg reports that hundreds of jobs are in jeopardy after the Bayou Steel Group filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. The bankruptcy filing has coincided with the shutdown of a plant employing roughly 400 workers near New Orleans.
The company cited a “severe lack in liquidity” as its reason for going bankrupt, but Gov. Edwards was quick to point the finger at Trump’s trade war with China, which has resulted in American agricultural and manufacturing industries getting slammed by retaliatory tariffs.
“Louisiana is among the most dependent states on tariffed metals, which is why we continue to be hopeful for a speedy resolution to the uncertainty of the future of tariffs,” he said. “Meanwhile, we will do everything within our power to help those displaced workers.”
In addition to its plant near New Orleans, Bayou Steel also plans to shut down a plant in Harriman, Tennessee.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.