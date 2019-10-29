Quantcast
Connect with us

Lt Col Vindman testified transcript released by White House has crucial omissions: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his phone call with the president of Ukraine was “perfect” — a fact the president says is proven by rough transcripts released by the White House.

That defense — which had been widely panned as disproven by the White House rough transcript — may not accurately reflect the substance of the call, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed,” The Times reported, citing three people “familiar” with the testimony.

“The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter,” the newspaper reported.

Vindman reportedly testified he attempted to fix the transcript, but two corrections were not made.

“It is not clear why some of Colonel Vindman’s changes were not made, while others he recommended were, but the decision by a White House lawyer to quickly lock down the reconstructed transcript subverted the normal process of handling such documents,” The Times noted. “The rough transcript also contains ellipses at three points where Mr. Trump is speaking. Colonel Vindman told investigators that at the point of the transcript where the third set of ellipses appear, Mr. Trump said there were tapes of Mr. Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans are admitting privately that Lt Col Vindman’s testimony was ‘damaging’: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was "damaging" for President Donald Trump, Republicans are privately admitting, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

The story was headlined, "Firsthand account of Trump’s Ukraine call puts GOP in bind, emboldens Democrats."

"A top National Security Council official on Tuesday delivered a firsthand account of President Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, putting congressional Republicans in a bind and emboldening Democrats as they moved toward their first impeachment vote Thursday," The Post reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I think it was very intentional’: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan breaks down White House transcript cover-up

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said he suspected crucial omissions in the rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July 25th call with the president of Ukraine were part of a deliberate cover-up.

John Brennan was interviewed by the host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC shortly after a bombshell report was published by The New York Times.

"Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed," the newspaper reported, citing three people "familiar" with the testimony.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lt Col Vindman testified transcript released by White House has crucial omissions: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his phone call with the president of Ukraine was "perfect" -- a fact the president says is proven by rough transcripts released by the White House.

That defense -- which had been widely panned as disproven by the White House rough transcript -- may not accurately reflect the substance of the call, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

"Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed," The Times reported, citing three people "familiar" with the testimony.

Continue Reading
 
 