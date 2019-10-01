Maddow reveals her trick to not cry while reporting on ‘the wanton infliction of cruelty’ by Trump

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” has revealed her secret to avoid crying on-air while reporting on the cruelty of the Trump administration.

The host revealed her method during an interview with Laura Brown, the editor-in-chief of InStyle magazine.

“What makes you angry about what’s happening now?” Brown asked the television host.

“I’m not that angry of a person. I get frustrated,” Maddow replied.

“I get sad. I’m an easy crier. I am emotionally affected by the wanton infliction of cruelty on people who have done nothing wrong and don’t deserve it. It doesn’t change the way I do stuff. Sometimes I think ahead about little tricks and techniques to not cry on air when I’m talking about something unbelievably terrible,” she explained.

“Like what?” Brown asked.

“Pinch yourself right here [pinches her hand between her thumb and index finger]. Just really wrench it. It causes a nerve pain response,” she revealed. “Sometimes I cry on TV. That happens. I’d rather it not.”

Spending time with ⁦@maddow⁩ was a distinct pleasure for the brain. She’s both brilliant and necessary. In ⁦@InStyle⁩! https://t.co/50yVryZYW7 pic.twitter.com/M9RSoyi0Mp — Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) October 1, 2019