Maddow says history will remember today for impeachment inquiry shifting to include Mike Pence

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke down the rapidly intensifying impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his administration on Friday.
“At its heart, this is still very simple. Maybe that is why it is moving so fast. There is an unrebuttable central claim here, it remains very simply that the president asked a foreign country — and now it seems foreign countries, plural — for help,” she reported. “For help in his re-election against the Democrats.”
“That is potentially a crime, no American can solicit something of value for use in a federal election,” she noted.
“I think in the history books, if this all goes where it looks like it is going, today will go down in the history of the Trump impeachment as the day that the core impeachment inquiry — the central issue of this inquiry and the proceedings — shifted to include not just the president himself but also Vice President Pence,” she said.
“The explosion of news is the fact that this is an order that the president gave out that was, in fact, carried out by multiple people inside the U.S. government, including a number of people at very high levels of the U.S. government,” she concluded.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.