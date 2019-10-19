Quantcast
‘Malevolent Kraken’: Tulsi Gabbard slammed after attacking Clinton over ‘Russian asset’ claim

57 mins ago

‘Unhinged and Disgraceful’

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii launched an attack against her own party and her own party’s most-recent presidential nominee late Friday afternoon, as reports grew that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Russia is grooming an unnamed but current 2020 presidential candidate, a woman, to run as a third-party candidate.

Gabbard – as did many – apparently assumed Clinton was referring to her, and took to Twitter to slam Clinton as “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

She also said Clinton has been “cowardly” behind a “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation,” and invited her to once again run for president.

Clinton, whose charges against Donald Trump have come true, said Russia’s goal is to throw the election once again to Trump.

While Clinton did not name or even suggest Rep. Gabbard, many on social media assumed it was the Congresswoman from Hawaii.

Gabbard has a history of aligning herself with Russian and Syrian talking points. Her unannounced and largely to this day unexplained 2017 trip to visit Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, who has been accused of war crimes including gassing his own people.

On Twitter, Gabbard was quickly berated and mocked:

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

