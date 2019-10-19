‘Malevolent Kraken’: Tulsi Gabbard slammed after attacking Clinton over ‘Russian asset’ claim

‘Unhinged and Disgraceful’

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii launched an attack against her own party and her own party’s most-recent presidential nominee late Friday afternoon, as reports grew that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Russia is grooming an unnamed but current 2020 presidential candidate, a woman, to run as a third-party candidate.

Gabbard – as did many – apparently assumed Clinton was referring to her, and took to Twitter to slam Clinton as “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

She also said Clinton has been “cowardly” behind a “concerted campaign to destroy my reputation,” and invited her to once again run for president.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Clinton, whose charges against Donald Trump have come true, said Russia’s goal is to throw the election once again to Trump.

While Clinton did not name or even suggest Rep. Gabbard, many on social media assumed it was the Congresswoman from Hawaii.

Gabbard has a history of aligning herself with Russian and Syrian talking points. Her unannounced and largely to this day unexplained 2017 trip to visit Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, who has been accused of war crimes including gassing his own people.

On Twitter, Gabbard was quickly berated and mocked:

Lol, you’re getting beat by @AndrewYang. Maybe Hillary Freaking Clinton is a *little* out of you political league, just at the moment? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 18, 2019

Hillary never mentioned your name. That you recognized yourself in her words is telling. Your reputation preceeded you. Your vile anti-gay rants sounded just as unhinged as this. So did your demands that Obama refer to”radical Islam.” And your refusal to disown Assad. We see you. https://t.co/MqiGLMR9sk — Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 18, 2019

This response by @TulsiGabbard actually removes any doubt about the claims Secretary Clinton made about her. A frightening insight into her true colors. Unhinged and disgraceful. — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) October 18, 2019

I love the new “I don’t give two f____ks” @HillaryClinton . Mostly because I think the opinions she holds are right even when they piss people off. https://t.co/zyK1DW7Clv — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) October 18, 2019

This tweet reads an awful lot like the Facebook content pumped out by Russian bot farms in 2016. https://t.co/SLpvgdbBQL — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 18, 2019

Gabbard is vile; in some ways the best strategy is to ignore her. But 2016 election was multi-prong attack that involved not just attacking Clinton but bolstering candidates like Stein who undeniably played spoiler role. We ignore possibility of that repeating itself at our peril — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 18, 2019

I wish HRC hadn’t called Gabbard a Russian asset. I see no evidence for this. Definitely a stooge and a useful idiot. But that’s different. But gaslighting her notional party is the centerpiece of Gabbards politics. She is the malevolent kraken of Democratic politics. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 18, 2019

Tulsi claims the primary is between her and Clinton, but sure, Hillary is the “crazy” one. https://t.co/XxmuSCXOOi — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) October 18, 2019

Why is Tulsi Gabbard getting so frantic on Twitter? Because her presidential bid is Russian out of time. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 18, 2019

I blocked Tulsi Gabbard a couple years ago and I’ve never felt better about a decision on here. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 18, 2019

Remember when a Russian embassy defended @TulsiGabbard? pic.twitter.com/eytU0tvZtH — Ben Popken (@bpopken) October 18, 2019

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license