Matt Gaetz seems to think the term ‘kangaroo court’ is from the show ‘Captain Kangaroo’

Speaking to reporters this morning after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused President Trump of obstructing Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rattled off some talking points aimed at Schiff and left some wondering if he understands the origin of the term “kangaroo court.”

“What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo,” Gaetz said in a short video clip grabbed by Timothy Burke.

this incredible idiot thinks that the term "kangaroo court" comes from the TV show Captain Kangaroo pic.twitter.com/CxVd8aSggL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2019

As Merriam-Webster points out, kangaroo court “has never been a court by or for kangaroos,” or Captain Kangaroo for that matter, but little is known about the term’s origins.

…it has been suggested that kangaroo courts got their name because they were initially marked by rapid and unpredictable movement from one place to another, or that they were in some way associated with “jumping” (i.e., illegally occupying) mining claims.

Captain Kangaroo was an American children’s television show that ran from 1955 to 1984.