Matt Gaetz seems to think the term ‘kangaroo court’ is from the show ‘Captain Kangaroo’
Speaking to reporters this morning after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused President Trump of obstructing Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rattled off some talking points aimed at Schiff and left some wondering if he understands the origin of the term “kangaroo court.”
“What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo,” Gaetz said in a short video clip grabbed by Timothy Burke.
this incredible idiot thinks that the term "kangaroo court" comes from the TV show Captain Kangaroo pic.twitter.com/CxVd8aSggL
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2019
As Merriam-Webster points out, kangaroo court “has never been a court by or for kangaroos,” or Captain Kangaroo for that matter, but little is known about the term’s origins.
…it has been suggested that kangaroo courts got their name because they were initially marked by rapid and unpredictable movement from one place to another, or that they were in some way associated with “jumping” (i.e., illegally occupying) mining claims.
Captain Kangaroo was an American children’s television show that ran from 1955 to 1984.
Fundamentalism turns 100 — a landmark for America’s Christian Right
These days, the term “fundamentalism” is often associated with a militant form of Islam.
But the original fundamentalist movement was actually Christian. And it was born in the United States a century ago this year.
Protestant fundamentalism is still very much alive. And, as Susan Trollinger and I discuss in our 2016 book, it has fueled today’s culture war over gender, sexual orientation, science and American religious identity.
Trump’s hurling around accusations of ‘treason.’ But it isn’t projection — it’s strategic
Trump has been hurling around charges of Treason lately. Lots of them.
He's launched them against Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; the entire Russian Investigation, including but not limited to Robert Mueller’s team; Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; James Comey, previously Director of the FBI; Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Director of the FBI; Peter Strozk, former Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI; Lisa Page, former FBI attorney; the rest of the FBI; the New York Times; The Washington Post; "the fake news," which encompasses all legitimate news organizations, and whomever told the whistleblower all that stuff.
Looking for Trump’s corruption? Start with his cabinet
I’m more than amused by Donald Trump’s newfound insistence that he is in search of Corruption to unearth.
Indeed, in pursuit of Corruption, he is willing to walk all over the U.S. Constitution in order to tag political foe Joe Biden and his son as the source of a Shady Deal, with him risking impeachment by Congress in order to do so.
This comes as repeated new investigative efforts find no evidence of specific corruption in Biden joining calls across Western Europe for the removal of a Ukrainian top prosecutor who was seen as bending all decisions in favor of Russian oligarchs doing business in Ukraine – at the same time that his son had joined the board of a Ukrainian energy company.