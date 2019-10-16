Max Boot calls BS on Republicans for trying to claim Syria is Nancy Pelosi’s fault because of impeachment

President Donald Trump is conducting foreign policy like a 1980s television character, according to conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot.

In a panel discussion about the letter Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Boot mocked Republicans for suddenly trying to claim that Trump’s withdrawal from Syria was Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s fault because of impeachment. It is unclear if Republicans are confessing the president is too distracted by impeachment to be making foreign policy decisions or if they are blaming Pelosi for military decisions.

“I mean there’s a lot of really lame Republican talking points out there, Don,” Boot said to CNN host Don Lemon. “But to suggest, as Rep. Liz Cheney and others have done that somehow Trump’s inexplicable decision to give the Turks the green light to invade Syria — that was somehow the fault of Nancy Pelosi because of the impeachment process? What?”

When talking about the letter that Trump authored to Erdoğan, Lemon said he didn’t want to make fun of the president, which Boot interjected and disagreed with.

“You should make fun of it. It’s sub-literate!” Boot said.

“I remember this was in first grade when it was Fun With Dick and Jane. I said that to Chris [Cuomo]. ‘See Dick run. Run, Dick, run.’ I mean it’s that simplistic,” Lemon said.

“With any other president, it would be shocking,” Boot said. “It’s basically sub-literate. We’ve had the Monroe Doctrine. We’ve had the Reagan doctrine. This is kind of the Mr. T doctrine ‘I pity the fool!’ You can’t make this stuff up, right?”

“Be a good guy. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool,” Lemon recalled.

Watch below: