Max Boot calls BS on Republicans for trying to claim Syria is Nancy Pelosi’s fault because of impeachment
President Donald Trump is conducting foreign policy like a 1980s television character, according to conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot.
In a panel discussion about the letter Trump sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Boot mocked Republicans for suddenly trying to claim that Trump’s withdrawal from Syria was Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s fault because of impeachment. It is unclear if Republicans are confessing the president is too distracted by impeachment to be making foreign policy decisions or if they are blaming Pelosi for military decisions.
“I mean there’s a lot of really lame Republican talking points out there, Don,” Boot said to CNN host Don Lemon. “But to suggest, as Rep. Liz Cheney and others have done that somehow Trump’s inexplicable decision to give the Turks the green light to invade Syria — that was somehow the fault of Nancy Pelosi because of the impeachment process? What?”
When talking about the letter that Trump authored to Erdoğan, Lemon said he didn’t want to make fun of the president, which Boot interjected and disagreed with.
“You should make fun of it. It’s sub-literate!” Boot said.
“I remember this was in first grade when it was Fun With Dick and Jane. I said that to Chris [Cuomo]. ‘See Dick run. Run, Dick, run.’ I mean it’s that simplistic,” Lemon said.
“With any other president, it would be shocking,” Boot said. “It’s basically sub-literate. We’ve had the Monroe Doctrine. We’ve had the Reagan doctrine. This is kind of the Mr. T doctrine ‘I pity the fool!’ You can’t make this stuff up, right?”
“Be a good guy. Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool,” Lemon recalled.
Ex-counterintel official explains how lobbying laws could bring down Rudy Giuliani
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former Justice Department counterintelligence official David Laufman explained to Chris Cuomo how President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani could go down for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
"Why does this matter, this area of the law?" asked Cuomo.
"This was a statute enacted in the 1930s in response to pro-Nazi German elements of the United States, engaged in subversive propaganda activities so that the U.S. people or lawmakers when confronted with content, whether lobbying or an op-ed, can make an informed assessment based on who the real party is behind it," explained Laufman. "If it's a foreign party, the American people should be able to take that into account and assigning whatever weight they want."
Trump’s ‘adolescent’ letter to Turkey stuns ex-White House adviser: ‘It is unprecedented’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," David Gergen, a former White House adviser to four presidents, was astonished by President Donald Trump's letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an warning him "don't be a fool."
"I don't want to laugh about it because it's — this is a letter that was actually sent, at least, he says it was," said host Erin Burnett. "Have you ever seen anything like this?"
"Well, Erin, many presidents write tough letters, nasty letters, angry letters, frustrated letters. The normal presidents then put them in a jar in a file called 'burn before sending,'" said Gergen. "This had such an adolescent quality to it when I read it, I immediately called my researcher, and I said, see if this is fake."
Democratic senator burns Trump’s ‘belligerent’ behavior: ‘Something I have never seen in my 27 years in Congress’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) laid into President Donald Trump's behavior during his Syria meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
"You were there, you were inside the White House for that meeting," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What unfolded exactly?"
"Well, the president came in and he was in a belligerent state from the beginning," said Menendez. "He smacked down a whole bunch of papers on the table and said, you all asked for this meeting, I reluctantly agreed to it. No one had asked for the meeting. Speaker Pelosi said, Mr. President, we didn't ask for a meeting, we asked for a briefing to understand the consequences of your actions. He said, Well, then let's end the meeting. She said, while I'm here, it's my duty as the speaker to tell you that the House has just passed, I think 362, I forget exactly the number, a resolution opposing your decision and calling upon a strategy for ISIS. He just went on and said that's a political hit job and it went downwards from there."