Maxine Waters rains holy hell on ‘spineless’ Republicans refusing to stand up to Trump: ‘I have no respect’ for them
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Sunday rained holy hell on Republicans in Congress who continue to support President Donald Trump, even after he openly invited foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
Waters has been a proponent of impeachment since Trump first took office, and on “AM Joy” Sunday, she laid out her distaste for Republican elected officials who refuse to stand up to Trump.
“The president is all about himself,” Waters explained. “Now, if you want to know something, I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president.”
Zeroing in on Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Waters said Republicans who support him are “willing to harm our country.”
Asked why she thinks GOP leaders won’t show political courage and stand up to the president, Waters repeated, “they are spineless.”
“I don’t know how they look their children and their wives, their community in the face coming to work in the United States Senate knowing what they know, seeing what they see,” Waters said. “And I can’t imagine how anybody who has had the nerve and the audacity to run for a United States Senate seat and they can’t stand up to this lying, dishonorable president.”
Noting they “may be frightened about losing their jobs,” Waters declared. “That’s not good enough excuse.”
“They don’t deserve to be elected by anything and anybody and serve this country if they have that kind of fear,” she said. “If you have that kind of fear, you’re not a good representative. You don’t know what it takes to make good public policy. You don’t stand up for the security of this country. And so I have no respect for any senator, any member of Congress, who is not willing to put themselves on the line for this country. And understand that our security is at stake.”
