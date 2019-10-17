Quantcast
McConnell drops a surprise on Trump — calls for an even stronger resolution to rebuke him

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) indicated he opposes the bill out of the House to denounce President Donald Trump’s military withdrawal in Syria because it isn’t tough enough, reported Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis.

“My first preference is for something stronger than the House resolution,” McConnell said according to Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan.

She went on to say that McConnel wants a bill that outlines what action should take place in Syria.

McConnell said the House version was “curiously silent on the issue of whether to actually to sustain a U.S. military presence in Syria.”

It’s possible McConnell is saying that because he knows it won’t pass if the House and Senate devolve into chaos discussing the next steps for Syria. The House version of the bill simply denounces Trump’s action. If McConnell wants a bill talking about the direction the U.S. should take on Syria, he could introduce his own legislation after the vote on the Syria bill.

