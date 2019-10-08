McConnell’s big dig at Trump yesterday was a warning shot the GOP is turning against him: White House reporter
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor remarked how astonishing it was that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) compared President Donald Trump’s handling of Syria to President Barack Obama — among Republicans, one of the harshest insults possible.
“The fact that Mitch McConnell came out and said, ‘You need to show them leadership here,’ and he was comparing President Trump to the Obama administration, which, to Republicans is the ultimate way to tell a Republican that you’re not doing a good job,” said Alcindor. “You now have the president, I think, really trying to figure out how to wiggle out of this. He’s still saying he wants to stick with his decision, but he’s also saying, ‘You know what, I’m going to not allow the thing that people were worried will happen happen,’ which is that our Kurdish allies will be obliterated.”
“The president is in a very precarious situation here,” added Alcindor. “Our polling at PBS News Hour also shows that public is more likely to want to support impeachment now. Look at the Mitch McConnell statement. It was amazing to see Mitch McConnell come out and Lindsey Graham come out. The president needs these people. This is not the time, while the Democrats are forging ahead with their impeachment inquiry, that he needs to do anything to upset congressional Republicans.”
