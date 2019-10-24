Meghan McCain shreds Matt Gaetz for his anti-impeachment stunt: ‘Get out of Congress — get a TV job!’
“The View’s” Meghan McCain on Thursday said she was not a fan of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading a group of his fellow GOP lawmakers into the SCIF in the House of Representatives to disrupt impeachment inquiry hearings.
McCain likened the stunt to Senate Democrats occupying the Senate floor in 2016 to push for legislation to curb gun violence, and she said she frowned upon such stunts no matter which party does them.
“Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star or want to be a TV star?” she asked. “You want to do that? Get out of Congress, get a TV job!”
“No one’s going to hire him,” co-host Joy Behar cracked. “He’s boring.”
McCain then went on to slam Republicans for barging into the SCIF, which is supposed to be a secure area without any personal cell phones, and tweeting out live updates from the room.
“Publicity-stunt politics is the lowest common denominator, most reductive form of politics,” she said. “I hate it more than anything else.”
Trump’s Pentagon chief meets Saudi king after troop deployment
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed "strategic cooperation" with Saudi King Salman Tuesday, days after Washington ordered thousands of soldiers to the kingdom as tensions fester with Iran.
The meeting in Riyadh, where Esper arrived late Monday after an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, also took in defence issues and the current situation in the region, the official SPA news agency said.
The agency later added that Esper had met powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also defence minister.
The two discussed "military and defence cooperation", it said.
On October 11, the Pentagon said it was deploying new US troops to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh asked for reinforcements following a mid-September drone and missile attack on Saudi oil plants, which Washington blames on Iran.
Matt Gaetz interview devolves into shouting match after he proclaims ‘I should be allowed’ into closed hearings
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a crowd of Freedom Caucus members to storm a secure room where Democrats and Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee have been holding depositions.
According to committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), once depositions are finished the open and public hearings will begin. He explained the depositions are important to do in secret so witnesses don't coordinate with each other as they seemed to do in the Russia investigation.
Russian agent Maria Butina to be released from US prison
Maria Butina, the red-headed gun advocate from Russia who built a network of high-level Republican contacts before being arrested for spying, is expected to return to her country after her Friday release from a Florida prison.
The only Russian arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in US politics, Butina parlayed ties with the NRA firearms lobby into a network that brought her into contact with President Donald Trump before his 2016 election, as well as with one of his sons.
She said she was on a quest to establish better relations between Russia and the United States, and enrolled in university in Washington while living with a Republican operative.