Meghan McCain shreds Matt Gaetz for his anti-impeachment stunt: ‘Get out of Congress — get a TV job!’

“The View’s” Meghan McCain on Thursday said she was not a fan of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading a group of his fellow GOP lawmakers into the SCIF in the House of Representatives to disrupt impeachment inquiry hearings.

McCain likened the stunt to Senate Democrats occupying the Senate floor in 2016 to push for legislation to curb gun violence, and she said she frowned upon such stunts no matter which party does them.

“Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star or want to be a TV star?” she asked. “You want to do that? Get out of Congress, get a TV job!”

“No one’s going to hire him,” co-host Joy Behar cracked. “He’s boring.”

McCain then went on to slam Republicans for barging into the SCIF, which is supposed to be a secure area without any personal cell phones, and tweeting out live updates from the room.

“Publicity-stunt politics is the lowest common denominator, most reductive form of politics,” she said. “I hate it more than anything else.”

Watch the video below.