Mexico releases video of failed arrest of Chapo’s son
Mexico released a video Wednesday showing the moment jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son was arrested earlier this month, in what turned out to be a failed undertaking that ended with his release
Security officials gave a minute-by-minute summary of the October 17 operation during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s morning press conference.
“Let everything that happened be known,” he said of the mission that shocked the country and led to more than five hours of clashes between the Sinaloa drug cartel and security forces throughout the city of Culiacan, where 750,000 people live.
The recording — which appears to have been taken by a camera mounted on one of the soldiers’ helmets — shows the moment that one of El Chapo’s 10 children, 28-year-old Ovidio Guzman, a woman, and two other men come out of a house with their hands up, stepping into a garage.
Security forces dressed in tactical gear and wielding large guns gesture for Guzman and the others to come through the door of a white building.
“Come on! Calmly, calmly,” they can be heard saying in Spanish, as alleged trafficker Guzman puts on a baseball cap.
Then, they guide him to his knees against a wall.
“Tell your people to stop everything, tell your people to stop everything,” the soldiers demand, referencing the ongoing street battles.
The woman can be seen telling the soldiers there are children inside the house, which is located in the Tres Rios neighborhood.
In the next shot, Guzman is back on his feet and on the phone, appearing to give orders to stand down.
“Stop everything, stop everything, I have already surrendered,” he says. “Tell them to stop… I don’t want there to be chaos, please!”
Wednesday morning’s press conference did not include footage of the moment Guzman went free, but officials did show video of National Guard members being attacked throughout the city.
“And when you see those things, what happened, is when you better understand why the operation was ordered to stop,” Lopez Obrador said after the video ended.
California fires: New blazes start as dangerous winds make things even worse
Firefighters in California struggled to contain a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region.
The so-called Easy Fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6:00 am, forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes as it spread to more than 1,500 acres (526 hectares), officials said.
Fire crews raced to protect the hilltop library surrounded by dense brush as helicopters and aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on the flames fed by powerful wind gusts.
Huge fire engulfs World Heritage castle in Japan’s Okinawa
A major fire devastated a historic Japanese castle on the southern island of Okinawa on Thursday morning, destroying large parts of the World Heritage site's complex, local authorities said.
The Shuri castle is a key part of a complex dating back to the Ryukyu Kingdom, and is believed to have been in use from around the 1400s. Most of the current structures are reconstructions based on original plans and photos of the old castle.
"All the (three) main buildings have burnt down, with nothing left behind," Daisuke Furugen, an official with the local Naha fire department, told AFP.
Ukraine call summary was moved to classified server by White House lawyer only after questions raised: report
It was only after top White House aides raised questions about President Donald Trump attempting to extort Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
The Washington Post issued a report late Wednesday saying that a national security aide ran to White House lawyer John Eisenberg concerned about the July 25 call.