Michael Moore predicts Mick Mulvaney will get into Heaven after confessing Trump’s quid pro quo

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore predicted acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will ascend to Heaven in the afterlife during a Friday interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.
The host played a clip of Mulvaney admitting Trump’s quid pro quo while seeking foreign election assistance from Ukraine.
“This man obviously is going to be admitted into Heaven,” Moore said. “You know, he told the truth.”
“If there was a movie version of this, somebody stuck him with a needle just before he walked out onto the stage there, a truth serum needle, and he just went on and on saying, ‘Yeah, that’s what we do. Yeah, of course.’ Essentially admitting there is a quid pro quo. In fact, there are many quid pro quos.”
“I believe you. I believe that you, the president and whoever else was on that phone call participated in a high crime, the likes of which I never studied in school nor have I lived through — and we have lived through some presidents that I didn’t particularly care for, but they didn’t do this,” Moore explained.
