Mick Mulvaney just admitted to a ‘textbook definition of an impeachable offense’: Obama lawyer
In a press conference this Thursday, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney undermined a key White House defense relating to the Ukraine scandal, admitting that there was indeed a quid pro quo discussed on President Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president.
“The look back to what happened in 2016, certainly, was part of the things that he was worried about in corruption with that nation, and that is absolutely appropriate,” Mulvaney told ABC’s Jonathan Karl. “We do it all the time with foreign policy.”
Unsurprisingly, Mulvaney’s comments kicked off a firestorm of criticism on political Twitter. One person chiming in was former acting U.S. Solicitor General and Supreme Court litigator Neal Katyal, who tweeted that Mulvaney all but outright admitted that Trump has committed a clear impeachable offense.
This is the textbook definition of an impeachable offense, and the White House Chief of Staff has just admitted it. https://t.co/sF4tSVyqxR
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 17, 2019
“This is the textbook definition of an impeachable offense, and the White House Chief of Staff has just admitted it,” Katyal tweeted.
As Law & Crime pointed out, Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, attempted to distance the White House from Mulvaney’s comments, telling CNN that Trump’s legal team “was not involved in the Acting Chief of Staff’s press briefing.”
Mick Mulvaney is now denying the quid pro quo he admitted to in White House briefing
On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to argue he never claimed there was a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump's diplomacy with Ukraine:
NEW: Mulvaney walks back today's press briefing: “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2019
‘Trump is flailing’: Pelosi and Schumer demand ‘sane leadership’ from the White House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the deal that Vice President Mike Pence struck with Turkey to allow them to continue firing on Kurdish people after 120 hours of a standstill.
"Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything," the joint statement from the Democrats reads. "The Turks have stated that ‘this is not a ceasefire,’ and made clear that they ‘will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave.'"
The statement went on to bash the president for panicking after he started the conflict with Turkey on a Sunday afternoon.
Sondland may have refused to be ‘the fall guy’ — but he’s still complicit: CNN security analyst
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," CNN security analyst and Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey pointed out that even though EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland turned against President Donald Trump in testimony, it should not be forgotten he was a willing participant in much of the Ukraine scheme.
"In his opening statement today, Sondland wrote he was 'disappointed by the president's direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani in the Ukraine policy,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "In his actions, though, did Ambassador Sondland actually advance Giuliani's goals here?"
"Yes, and to the extent that he was disappointed in what the president asked of him, he took the ball and ran with it," said Hennessey. "He was trying to facilitate Giuliani's efforts, trying to introduce him to Ukrainian officials, and Sondland himself was carrying the same corrupt message, including they needed to be investigating the Bidens for the president's personal political interest. This is Sondland saying, I'm not going to be the fall guy. So I don't know how strong of a message it is that he was saying, I knew it was wrong, but that's the message that he's not willing."