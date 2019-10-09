Mike Pence refuses to answer whether he knew about Trump’s Joe Biden conspiracy theory

Vice President Mike Pence refused to answer when he was asked what he knew about President Donald Trump’s Joe Biden conspiracy theory and when he knew.

Pence was speaking in Iowa, while he’s tried to stay out of Washington to avoid the president’s latest scandal

Pence claimed he “never discussed the issue of the Bidens with President Zelensky.” But that wasn’t what he was asked about.

Instead, Pence went off about the administration is focused on issues on the border and the lack of support from Europe on corruption issues Ukraine. Corruption issues were supposed to be getting a little better in the country as so many western countries worked to help.

Washington Post reporter Paul Waldman said that it’s clear the Trump administration is exporting its own corruption to the country.

Watch Pence below: