Mike Pence refuses to comply with House document request — and suggests probe is illegitimate

On Thuesday, NBC News reported that Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to turn over documents relating to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Matthew Morgan, a counsel for Pence, wrote in a letter to House Democrats that the “self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry” is illegitimate because Democrats have not taken a formal vote to proceed — something that is not actually required by the Constitution.

Pence has come under heavy scrutiny for his potential role in the Ukraine scandal. He was instructed by Trump to call off a trip to Zelensky’s inauguration ceremony as Trump was attempting to pressure the Ukrainian president into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, and used Pence to relay a message to Zelensky that the money was contingent on investigating “corruption.”