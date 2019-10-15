Quantcast
Mike Pence refuses to comply with House document request — and suggests probe is illegitimate

Published

55 mins ago

on

On Thuesday, NBC News reported that Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to turn over documents relating to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Matthew Morgan, a counsel for Pence, wrote in a letter to House Democrats that the “self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry” is illegitimate because Democrats have not taken a formal vote to proceed — something that is not actually required by the Constitution.

Pence has come under heavy scrutiny for his potential role in the Ukraine scandal. He was instructed by Trump to call off a trip to Zelensky’s inauguration ceremony as Trump was attempting to pressure the Ukrainian president into helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, and used Pence to relay a message to Zelensky that the money was contingent on investigating “corruption.”


Trump’s Pentagon announces they are refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry ‘at this time’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they would not be complying with a congressional subpoena.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Hood made the announcement in a letter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.

The letter said the Pentagon would not comply because the House of Representatives has not taken a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

The announcement was reported shortly after news broke that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not immediately take a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.

Federal grand jury subpoenas former Texas Rep. Pete Sessions in Giuliani investigation: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

"A grand jury has issued a subpoena related to Manhattan federal prosecutors’ investigation into Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents from former Rep. Pete Sessions about his dealings with President Trump’s personal lawyer and associates, according to people familiar with the matter," the newspaper reported.

