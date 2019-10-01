Mike Pompeo is ‘bigly exposed’ in Ukraine scandal: Ex-FBI official says ‘he’s in a no-win situation’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “bigly exposed” in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, a top former FBI official explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

“News breaking today that one of Donald Trump’s favorite yes-men, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, plans to say no to Congress for refusing congressional demands for depositions of key State Department witnesses. That’s one day after reports confirmed that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in on the call at the center of Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry — the one in which the U.S. president asked the leader of another country to investigate a political opponent,” Nicolle Wallace reported.

“Mike Pompeo plunging his political future and the integrity of the U.S. State Department down the stonewalling path today, she added.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI.

“What do you see in Mike Pompeo today?” Wallace asked.

“This is how FBI agents refer to what Pompeo did in the ABC news clip you played, it’s called, ‘deception by omission,'” he explained.

“When you’re interviewing the subject and see the halting language, the hesitation, the nervous laughter — and then they just forget to tell you that, actually, you know, although I haven’t seen the [Inspector General Report], I was in the room. So they just leave that out and it’s evidence of consciousness of guilt,” he continued.

“And it’s all happening on Trump’s watch. It’s a cabinet official helping to obstruct, and I think it’s going to be included in an article of impeachment that’s called, generally, obstruction,” he predicted.

Pompeo came to prominence as a Tea Party congressman representing Kansas.

“If he was part of that discussion about where to hide the transcript of this call, he’s big-time exposed — or as the president would say, bigly exposed — because he’s part of a conspiracy to obstruct and cover-up,” he explained. “And he’s got some explaining to do as to how in God’s name that transcript of a congratulatory phone call somehow rises to the level of top-secret compartmented and needs to go into that database.”

“He’s in a no-win situation here,” Figliuzzi concluded.

Watch: