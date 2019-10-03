Quantcast
Connect with us

More Trump fake news: Whistleblower rules weren’t ‘changed,’ Mr. President

Published

1 min ago

on

The office of the intelligence community inspector general has issued a statement debunking a false claim by President Trump that whistleblower rules had been “changed” before an urgent complaint about his call with the Ukrainian president urging an investigation into Joe Biden was filed.

Trump’s tweet echoed other Republicans, like House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who wrongly alleged that the intelligence community “secretly removed” a requirement that whistleblowers must provide “direct, first-hand knowledge of allegations” just “days before” the Ukraine whistleblower came forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conspiracy theory appears to have started with a blog post at the far-right news outlet The Federalist. Trump tweeted a link to the story, titled “Intel Community Secretly Nixed Whistleblower Demand of First-Hand Info,” which falsely claimed that “the intelligence community secretly revised the formal whistleblower complaint form in August 2019 to eliminate the requirement of direct, first-hand knowledge of wrongdoing.”

The article included a screenshot of a new version of Form 401, the whistleblower complaint form, that asked whistleblowers to check a box saying “I have direct and personal knowledge,” or, “I heard about it from others.” But the article did not mention that the previous form had a “nearly identical field,” The Daily Beast reported.

Despite the incorrect information in the article, Trump declared himself vindicated.

“WOW, they got caught,” he wrote. “End the Witch Hunt now!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not quite. The office of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Trump-appointed Michael Atkinson, issued a rare statement debunking the false claims spread by the president.

“The whistleblower stated on the form that he or she possessed both first-hand and other information,” the statement read. “The ICIG reviewed the information provided as well as other information gathered and determined that the complaint was both urgent and that it appeared credible. ”

The statement said that the whistleblower had “direct knowledge of certain alleged conduct” and that Atkinson obtained other information backing up the allegations in his investigation of the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was the information supported by other sources, the claim that a whistleblower previously needed to have first-hand information is false, the statement said.

“In fact,” it said, “by law the Complainant … need not possess first-hand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern. The ICIG cannot add conditions to the filing of an urgent concern that do not exist in law.”

Not only did Atkinson find information to support the whistleblower’s account, he and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, a Trump appointee, submitted criminal referrals to the Justice Department after investigating the allegations against Trump in the complaint. The DOJ did not pursue those allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Trump has claimed that the whistleblower was “fake” and demanded to know “everything about the Whistleblower,” it was Atkinson, himself Trump appointee, who issued a previous statement revealing that his investigation confirmed the whistleblower’s report and ultimately triggered the House impeachment inquiry.

“Complainant was not a direct witness to President’s telephone call with the Ukrainian President on July 25, 2019,” the inspector general wrote on Aug. 26. “Other information obtained during the preliminary review, however, supports the Complainant’s allegation that, among other things, during the call the President ‘sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President’s 2020 reelection bid.’”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats now probing Mike Pence and Rick Perry’s roles in Trump’s Ukraine scheme

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee sent letters to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Vice President Mike Pence questioning their roles in President Trump’s pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government, apparently in search of dirt on Joe Biden.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the committee’s ranking member, sent the letters after the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the House impeachment inquiry cited Pence and Perry’s actions as part of the broader effort to “pressure the Ukrainian leadership.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst argues Trump has already admitted to ‘criminal behavior’ — and must be impeached

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano strongly suggests President Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense by withholding Ukraine military aid as leverage to seek campaign dirt on Joe Biden.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of the scheme.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump really doesn’t need a coordinated anti-impeachment strategy: Fox News is on the case

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

If Politico's gossip pages are to be believed, Republican politicians are miffed with Donald Trump right now. Not because of all the crimes he has apparently committed — they've always been fine with that, since Trump was on that tip long before he ran for president — but because they feel the  cover-up is lacking the finesse one finds in your finer criminal conspiracies.

"GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat," Tuesday morning's Politico Playbook informs us.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image