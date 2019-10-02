MSNBC anchor blasts Trump for ‘lying to the American people — and the world’ at unhinged presser

President Donald Trump alternated between rage and self-pity while ranting about Congressional investigations and press coverage during a joint press conference with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

Immediately following Trump’s remarks, which ended with him saying America would be “far great” without CNN, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi blasted the president.

“President Donald Trump, lying to the American people — and the world — at a pace perhaps we haven’t seen before,” Velshi reported.

“Just in the course of the five minutes since I’ve been sitting in this chair, the president uttered several lies including the fact that the United States has provided more to Ukraine than European countries, the Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in the world, there have been no presidential victories on trade prior to his arrival,” he noted. “And he was corrected by Jeff Mason reminding him that a current WTO ruling that was issued today is actually the subject of many years of effort by the United States, none of which — virtually none of which — involved Donald Trump.”

“Even by the standard of contentious exchanges with reporters, this one was high up on the list,” Velshi noted.

“This was high up on the list,” NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker agreed.

“The president clearly defiant and even angry at the end when he was asked a very direct question by my colleague Jeff Mason about what specifically did he want the president of Ukraine, President Zelensky to do in regards to the Bidens — the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden — the president wouldn’t give him a direct answer, instead choosing to lash out at the broader impeachment inquiry,” Welker explained.

“This is the tactic that we have seen by this president, and you really saw it play out throughout the entirety of this press conference, taking every chance to attack Adam Schiff (D-CA) who he has dubbed quote, ‘Shifty Schiff,’ and taking every chance to take aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” she added.

