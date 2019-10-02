Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC anchor blasts Trump for ‘lying to the American people — and the world’ at unhinged presser

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump alternated between rage and self-pity while ranting about Congressional investigations and press coverage during a joint press conference with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

Immediately following Trump’s remarks, which ended with him saying America would be “far great” without CNN, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi blasted the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Donald Trump, lying to the American people — and the world — at a pace perhaps we haven’t seen before,” Velshi reported.

“Just in the course of the five minutes since I’ve been sitting in this chair, the president uttered several lies including the fact that the United States has provided more to Ukraine than European countries, the Ukraine is the most corrupt nation in the world, there have been no presidential victories on trade prior to his arrival,” he noted. “And he was corrected by Jeff Mason reminding him that a current WTO ruling that was issued today is actually the subject of many years of effort by the United States, none of which — virtually none of which — involved Donald Trump.”

“Even by the standard of contentious exchanges with reporters, this one was high up on the list,” Velshi noted.

“This was high up on the list,” NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president clearly defiant and even angry at the end when he was asked a very direct question by my colleague Jeff Mason about what specifically did he want the president of Ukraine, President Zelensky to do in regards to the Bidens — the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden — the president wouldn’t give him a direct answer, instead choosing to lash out at the broader impeachment inquiry,” Welker explained.

“This is the tactic that we have seen by this president, and you really saw it play out throughout the entirety of this press conference, taking every chance to attack Adam Schiff (D-CA) who he has dubbed quote, ‘Shifty Schiff,’ and taking every chance to take aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” she added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump claims Adam Schiff had a ‘mental breakdown’ as event with Finland president quickly goes off the rails

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at a domestic political rival on Wednesday during a diplomatic event with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

Trump was asked whether he would cooperate with congressional subpoenas.

"Well, I always cooperate," Trump falsely claimed.

"This is a hoax. This is the greatest hoax," Trump said.

Trump then attacked the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"He had some kind of a mental breakdown," Trump argued.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower contacted House Intel ‘for guidance’ before filing his complaint: NYT

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

The whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry had given the House Intelligence Committee a vague preview of his concerns while seeking information on how to file his complaint.

"The Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California, learned about the outlines of a C.I.A. officer’s concerns that President Trump had abused his power days before the officer filed a whistle-blower complaint, according to a spokesman and current and former American officials," The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

IG will brief lawmakers on ‘retaliation’ faced by State Department officials who work with Congress: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

The State Department's Inspector General is reportedly going to inform members of Congress that State Deparment officials have been threatened with potential retaliation if they agree to work with Congress on its impeachment inquiry.

PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor reports that "the State Department IG briefing on the Hill is about retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats."

Confirmed: A source familiar tells me the State Department IG briefing on the Hill is about retaliation against State Department officials who are trying to cooperate with House Democrats.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image