MSNBC guest rains hell on CNN reporter for calling Kellyanne Conway a ‘badass woman of Washington’
MSNBC analyst Tiffany Cross excoriated CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday for calling Trump aide Kellyanne Conway a “badass woman of Washington.”
Cross told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that media are making the same mistakes in the 2020 election that they made in 2016.
“We were talking about Hillary Clinton emails last year at this time,” she recalled. “It was revealed Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails from her personal account and many in violation of a federal rule. That story came and went. Trying to cover the Trump administration is like trying to catch confetti. It is impossible — the 24-hour news cycle no longer exists, now we’re in a 24-minute news cycle.”
According to Cross, all three cable networks have become “echo chambers of news” that treat President Donald Trump’s lies like factual stories.
Columnist Gabriel Sherman explained that news outlets still “loathe” to call Trump a “liar” or a “racist.”
“Newspapers and journalists tend to use sort of opaque language,” he continued. “They say things like racially-tinged or misleading comments. By talking around the issues… it doesn’t break through the way Donald Trump’s language breaks through.”
Cross disagreed with Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who argued that media have done a better job covering Trump after the 2016 election.
She reminded her fellow guests of the seemingly unending panels of Trump voters that news outlets assemble.
“I don’t remember that kind of interest in Obama voters,” she explained. “It’s ridiculous. Another network did a special on Kellyanne Conway and called her a badass woman of Washington.”
Cross remarks referred to a CNN puff-piece, in which correspondent Dana Bash called Conway a “badass woman.”
“You had a special on First Lady [Melania Trump] that never mentioned that she was a birther,” Cross said. “So, I think the media has a long way to go when it comes to covering this administration.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
‘Oh, c’mon’: WaPo columnist goes scorched earth on Trump kids for complaining about Hunter Biden cashing in
Appearing on "AM Joy," with fill-in host Ayman Mohyeldin, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank rolled his eyes and laughed off complaints from the children of Donald Trump who have been criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden's son is cashing in on his famous name.
Responding to a clip of Eric Trump complaining about Hunter Biden landing jobs he may not have been qualified for because of who his father is, Milbank brought up all three Trump kids -- Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka -- of their own sins while their father is in the Oval Office.
"It is breathtaking," the smirking Milbank said after watch the Eric Trump clip. "They used to say of George Bush that he was born on third and thought he hit a triple. That would give too much credit to these Trump boys. I think they were born on third base and think they scored a touchdown. They don't have any awareness at all."
Mike Pompeo gets roasted alive for inventing ‘internal deliberations’ rule to stay mum on Giuliani
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that he could not discuss President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who has admitted having a role in talks with Ukraine.
"And we do know that so much — and this is by his own admission — that so much of this activity was being carried out by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani," ABC host George Stephanopoulos told Pompeo in a Sunday interview. "Was he acting with your blessing and supervision?"
"George, I’ve had one consistent policy as the Secretary of State to not talk about internal deliberations inside the administration," Pompeo replied. "I’m not going to change that policy this morning."
Andrew Yang 2020 — but not for president
After the fourth Democratic presidential debate last week, I realized the only enthusiastic endorsement I could make this far out was for Andrew Yang — but not for president. Instead, Yang should lead the Department of Commerce under whomever gets elected. because he has a 21st-century, visionary grasp of economics.
This article first appeared in Salon
American capitalism is a dead man walking, but don’t count on the corporate news media to tell you as the staggering continues before the final collapse. Signs of the existential crisis are as clear as the flaming orange kleptomaniac who occupies the White House. Rest assured, the business press dominated by the Wall Street pyramid builders will tell you that nobody saw it coming. They always do that after a crash comes.