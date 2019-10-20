MSNBC guest rains hell on CNN reporter for calling Kellyanne Conway a ‘badass woman of Washington’

MSNBC analyst Tiffany Cross excoriated CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday for calling Trump aide Kellyanne Conway a “badass woman of Washington.”

Cross told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that media are making the same mistakes in the 2020 election that they made in 2016.

“We were talking about Hillary Clinton emails last year at this time,” she recalled. “It was revealed Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails from her personal account and many in violation of a federal rule. That story came and went. Trying to cover the Trump administration is like trying to catch confetti. It is impossible — the 24-hour news cycle no longer exists, now we’re in a 24-minute news cycle.”

According to Cross, all three cable networks have become “echo chambers of news” that treat President Donald Trump’s lies like factual stories.

Columnist Gabriel Sherman explained that news outlets still “loathe” to call Trump a “liar” or a “racist.”

“Newspapers and journalists tend to use sort of opaque language,” he continued. “They say things like racially-tinged or misleading comments. By talking around the issues… it doesn’t break through the way Donald Trump’s language breaks through.”

Cross disagreed with Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, who argued that media have done a better job covering Trump after the 2016 election.

She reminded her fellow guests of the seemingly unending panels of Trump voters that news outlets assemble.

“I don’t remember that kind of interest in Obama voters,” she explained. “It’s ridiculous. Another network did a special on Kellyanne Conway and called her a badass woman of Washington.”

Cross remarks referred to a CNN puff-piece, in which correspondent Dana Bash called Conway a “badass woman.”

“You had a special on First Lady [Melania Trump] that never mentioned that she was a birther,” Cross said. “So, I think the media has a long way to go when it comes to covering this administration.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.