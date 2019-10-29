MSNBC’s Chris Hayes rips Fox News guest as ‘conservative BS grifter’ for his anti-American defense of Trump
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” anchor Chris Hayes laid into right-wing strategist Frank Luntz for clutching his pearls at the Washington Nationals crowd booing President Donald Trump.
“The president got a brutal dose of reality this week when he showed up at a stadium filled with 40,000 Americans who were not one of his carefully curated MAGA rally crowds,” said Hayes.
“Of course, the folks over at Trump TV then had to go through comical links to try to explain away the giant crowd of people booing a wildly unpopular president. Last night Laura Ingraham, over a banner reading ‘THE SWAMP BOOS AMERICA,’ hilariously argued this was a good thing for Trump. Her guest Frank Luntz, a conservative BS grifter who apparently thinks we live in North Korea, wanted to punish the crowd.”
“The fact is they should hold those fans accountable,” said Luntz in the clip. “You don’t boo the president. You may disagree with him. You may think that he’s not what you wanted, but you don’t boo him. You show respect to him.”
“Hold them accountable?” said Hayes. “Just a small reminder that basically the whole point of America is that you can boo the president. But at least Luntz was willing to acknowledge the booing actually occurred, because the strategy over the morning show Trump TV & Friends, was to pretend it never happened. Their coverage of the game started with a piece of video where the booing was magically inaudible and moved to what they thought was the real viral moment of the game.”
“I do want to tell you there was a moment during the game last night that went pretty viral,” said Fox & Friends co-host Jillian Mele. “There was a man walking down the steps carrying two beers, one in each hand, and literally the home run ball bounced off his chest.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Republicans are admitting privately that Lt Col Vindman’s testimony was ‘damaging’: report
Testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was "damaging" for President Donald Trump, Republicans are privately admitting, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.
The story was headlined, "Firsthand account of Trump’s Ukraine call puts GOP in bind, emboldens Democrats."
"A top National Security Council official on Tuesday delivered a firsthand account of President Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, putting congressional Republicans in a bind and emboldening Democrats as they moved toward their first impeachment vote Thursday," The Post reported.
Breaking Banner
‘I think it was very intentional’: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan breaks down White House transcript cover-up
The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said he suspected crucial omissions in the rough transcript of President Donald Trump's July 25th call with the president of Ukraine were part of a deliberate cover-up.
John Brennan was interviewed by the host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC shortly after a bombshell report was published by The New York Times.
"Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed," the newspaper reported, citing three people "familiar" with the testimony.
CNN
‘The real whistleblower’ was Rudy Giuliani — because he admitted to the whole Ukraine scheme: CNN’s Cuomo
Republicans appear to still be trying, covertly, to get the identity of the whistleblower in the Trump administration whose warning kicked off the whole Ukraine investigation.
But on Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo pointed out that there is no need to rely on the whistleblower's complaint anymore, because several people have corroborated key facts about the scandal — including President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
"The president of the United States used the power of his office to get investigations of political rivals, full stop," said Cuomo. "He didn't succeed. It doesn't make the ask okay. Lt. Col. Vindman is only the latest to point out that investigating Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security. How else do we know? The texts from Volker, the testimony, the transcript of the call itself, television interviews, including on this show."