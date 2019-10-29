MSNBC’s Chris Hayes rips Fox News guest as ‘conservative BS grifter’ for his anti-American defense of Trump

On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” anchor Chris Hayes laid into right-wing strategist Frank Luntz for clutching his pearls at the Washington Nationals crowd booing President Donald Trump.

“The president got a brutal dose of reality this week when he showed up at a stadium filled with 40,000 Americans who were not one of his carefully curated MAGA rally crowds,” said Hayes.

“Of course, the folks over at Trump TV then had to go through comical links to try to explain away the giant crowd of people booing a wildly unpopular president. Last night Laura Ingraham, over a banner reading ‘THE SWAMP BOOS AMERICA,’ hilariously argued this was a good thing for Trump. Her guest Frank Luntz, a conservative BS grifter who apparently thinks we live in North Korea, wanted to punish the crowd.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact is they should hold those fans accountable,” said Luntz in the clip. “You don’t boo the president. You may disagree with him. You may think that he’s not what you wanted, but you don’t boo him. You show respect to him.”

“Hold them accountable?” said Hayes. “Just a small reminder that basically the whole point of America is that you can boo the president. But at least Luntz was willing to acknowledge the booing actually occurred, because the strategy over the morning show Trump TV & Friends, was to pretend it never happened. Their coverage of the game started with a piece of video where the booing was magically inaudible and moved to what they thought was the real viral moment of the game.”

“I do want to tell you there was a moment during the game last night that went pretty viral,” said Fox & Friends co-host Jillian Mele. “There was a man walking down the steps carrying two beers, one in each hand, and literally the home run ball bounced off his chest.”

Watch below: