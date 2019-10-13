MSNBC’s Jonathan Alter on impeachment: ‘We don’t need a smoking gun… we have a smoking artillery range’

Columnist Jonathan Alter argued on Sunday that House Democrats should go ahead with a vote to open an impeachment inquiry because there is already more than enough evidence against President Donald Trump.

“I think there’s an argument they should move forward with a vote to open an inquiry,” he told MSNBC host Alex Witt.

With regards to impeaching the president, Alter said that Democrats did not need a new “smoking gun.”

“We don’t need a smoking gun. We have a smoking artillery range at this point,” he explained. “There’s a tremendous amount of evidence that this president has committed impeachable offenses but you want to bring the country along so the timing for that vote to actually impeach him is this winter. It’s a little ways off.”

Alter suggested that the impeachment vote would come by January.

