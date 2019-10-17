Mulvaney fiasco lays bare the Trump administration’s ‘scattershot’ operation fighting impeachment: reporter
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor broke down how White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission of a quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal, and subsequent efforts to walk it back, reveal the complete lack of preparation and planning at the White House for the impeachment battle.
“The White House has really been trying to develop its impeachment inquiry strategy, but they haven’t really settled on anything,” said Alcindor. “At one point they were trying to hire former congressman Trey Gowdy, then the president was surprised by the fact that he couldn’t start until January, which is going to be well into the impeachment inquiry, and so you have a White House still trying to formulate itself.”
“I’ve been talking to attorneys that worked for Bill Clinton back when he was going through an impeachment inquiry and impeachment process, and they said that White House had a very clear strategy,” continued Alcindor. “They hired outside lawyers, had a messaging strategy. They also made sure Bill Clinton wasn’t really thinking about the impeachment inquiry. What you have is President Trump really laser-focused on this, and what you see today is Mick Mulvaney trying to defend the president but making the surprising announcement that the president was trying to withhold military aid from Ukraine because he wanted them to look into the DNC. So because of that, you have a really scattershot strategy that seems to at least not be working for the White House very well.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Mulvaney basically owns himself’: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on White House confession — and flip-flop
MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on Thursday explained how acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney inadvertently owned himself during a press conference.
The host played a clip of Mulvaney speaking in the White House briefing room.
"Okay, let’s break this down. I’m show you exactly where Mulvaney basically owns himself, which is why since we’ve come on the air they put out a new statement walking this back. But what he said might be a much more accurate reflection of what happened than this new, lawyered statement. Listen closely to that key point from Mulvaney. Take a listen," he said, replaying part of the clip.
Mulvaney fiasco lays bare the Trump administration’s ‘scattershot’ operation fighting impeachment: reporter
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Hardball," PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor broke down how White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's admission of a quid pro quo in the Ukraine scandal, and subsequent efforts to walk it back, reveal the complete lack of preparation and planning at the White House for the impeachment battle.
"The White House has really been trying to develop its impeachment inquiry strategy, but they haven't really settled on anything," said Alcindor. "At one point they were trying to hire former congressman Trey Gowdy, then the president was surprised by the fact that he couldn't start until January, which is going to be well into the impeachment inquiry, and so you have a White House still trying to formulate itself."
‘Hello President Pence’: Ex-prosecutor says it is ‘game over’ for Trump after Mulvaney’s confession
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told host Ari Melber that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's press briefing today might be the turning point that guarantees President Donald Trump's removal from office.
"That’s a confession," said Kirschner. "Whether you call that extortion, bribery, campaign finance violations or what Alexander Hamilton called it, an impeachable offense as an abuse of your public office and a violation of your public trust. Frankly, it qualifies as all of those things and Mick Mulvaney just said it out loud. Now, the fact that they tried to walk it back too little too late is an indication of just how damaging that accurate confession really is. So that is impeachment game over. It should be conviction in the Senate and removal — game over and hello, President Pence."