Mulvaney ‘paralyzed’ Trump’s impeachment defense team with his quid pro quo admission disaster: MSNBC guest

On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down how damaging acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing was for President Donald Trump’s efforts to fight impeachment.

“When he took the podium yesterday, he got up there and threw a wrench through the entire defense that the president and his Republican allies in Congress have been making,” said Sheth. “So, setting aside the fact that soliciting foreign interference in an election with or without a quid pro quo is in and of itself potentially illegal conduct, their main defense was that, look, there was no quid pro quo here. He was just talking about wanting an investigation into corruption because he feels like it’s in the U.S.’ interests. When Mick Mulvaney got up there, he essentially said that, yeah, the president was withholding this aid and essentially dangling taxpayer dollars because he wanted an investigation into his political opponent ahead of the election.”

“And so, you know, it’s kind of caused quite a bit of a stir in the White House, according to current and former officials who have kind of been paralyzed by the fact that Mick Mulvaney went up there and essentially undermined the entire defense that the president has had,” said Sheth.

