‘My most disturbing day in Congress so far’: Democrat leaves US diplomat’s hearing shaken by Ukraine testimony
The US diplomat who protested against President Trump’s pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival in exchange for military aid is testifying on Capitol Hill today in a closed-door session. According to reports, Taylor, who was the top American diplomat in Ukraine after Trump’s ouster of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, is expected to be questioned by House investigators on what he thinks Trump’s motives were in trying to orchestrate a quid pro quo with Ukraine’s government.
While details on Taylor’s exact testimony are still unknown, Fox News reporter Chad Pergram suggested in a tweet this Tuesday that Taylor is already confirming Democrats worst fears. One of those Democrats, Rep. Andy Levin (MI), was overheard saying, “It’s only noon and this is my most disturbing day in Congress so far.”
From colleague Guerin Hays. Dem MI Rep Andy Levin as he emerges from closed door i-view w/acting Amb to Ukraine Bill Taylor: It’s only noon and This is my most disturbing day in Congress so far.
Taylor became a central figure in President Trump’s Ukraine fiasco after leaked text messages showed him condemning Trump’s push for a quid pro quo.
“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor wrote in a September 9 text message to former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.
‘Do us a favor’: 4-page Pelosi fact sheet uses Trump’s own words to make case for impeachment
The document comes as polls show growing public support for impeaching and removing the president.
As House Democrats work to make the case for impeachment to the U.S. public, Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday released a four-page fact sheet outlining how President Donald Trump "betrayed his oath of office" for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Reporters rattle White House flack over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘The president is not hanging from a tree’
White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley asserted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was not talking about the "dark times" of slavery when he compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a "lynching."
Gidley made the comments to reporters minutes after he defended the president's remarks on Fox News.
During a press gaggle outside the White House, Gidley was asked if he understood why Trump "could not possibly be a victim of a lynching."
Louvre blockbuster: honoring Leonardo da Vinci 500 years on
A blockbuster retrospective of Leonardo da Vinci opens Thursday at the Louvre museum to mark 500 years since the death of the Renaissance master in the historic town of Amboise, France.
Nearly 200,000 people have already reserved their place in line for the exhibition, the biggest ever organised to showcase the Tuscan polymath's indelible contributions to humanity -- with an emphasis on his painting.
A decade in the planning, the show simply titled "Leonardo da Vinci" groups 162 works, including 24 drawings loaned by Queen Elizabeth II of Britain from the Royal Collection.
The British Museum, the Hermitage of Saint Petersburg and the Vatican have also contributed, as well as, of course, Italy -- after a sometimes acrimonious tug-of-war between Rome and Paris over the loans.