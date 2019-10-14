Nancy Pelosi and Lindsey Graham join forces to ‘overturn Trump’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately’

This Monday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have agreed to a “bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.”

“Pleased to have a conversation with Senator @LindseyGrahamSC this morning,” Pelosi tweeted. “Our first order of business was to agree that we must have a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.”

In a series of tweets within an hour of Pelosi’s tweet, Graham confirmed the announcement, writing that he will be “working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress.”

“The Speaker indicated to me that time was of the essence,” Graham added.

The announcement comes as a growing chorus of Republicans are joining Democrats in condemning Trump’s decision to withdraw a contingent of US troops from northeast Syria, green lighting Turkey’s invasion of the region.

