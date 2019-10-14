National Enquirer and AMI shredded ‘sensitive Trump-related documents’ hidden in a safe right before he was elected: report

President Donald Trump’s foreign election interference in the 2020 election may soon be eclipsed by his a renewed focus into his 2016 campaign after a bombshell revelation in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow.

“American Media, Inc. and the National Enquirer shredded sensitive Donald Trump-related documents that had been held in a top-secret safe right before Trump was elected in 2016, according to fresh allegations made in a new book by journalist Ronan Farrow,” Politico reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the first week of November 2016, the book alleges that Dylan Howard, who was then editor in chief of the National Enquirer, ordered a staff member to get everything out of the safe’ and that ‘we need to get a shredder down there,'” the publication reported. “His order came the same day a reporter for the Wall Street Journal had called the Enquirer to ask for comment on a story about how AMI, which owns the supermarket tabloid, had paid $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal who said she had had an affair with Trump to keep her quiet right before the election.”

The safe had been whispered about for years.

“The staffer opened the safe, removed a set of documents, and tried to wrest it shut,” Farrow wrote. “Later, reporters would discuss the safe like it was the warehouse where they stored the Ark of the Covenant in Indiana Jones, but it was small and cheap and old.”

The book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can finally talk about one of the big pieces of news in Catch and Kill: it’s the first time a reporter has gained access to AMI’s list of the contents of its vault of Trump secrets—and the first disclosure of claims that AMI destroyed material about Trump before the election. https://t.co/OSv662Jb3v — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 14, 2019