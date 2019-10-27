National security advisor says he would never stifle Trump’s military ‘genius’: ‘It’s not my job to say no’
President Donald Trump’s newest national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, explained on Sunday that his job does not include saying no to his boss.
Following the apparent death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, O’Brien spoke to NBC’s Chuck Todd about the operation.
“Are you comfortable to say no to him?” Todd asked.
“Look, it’s not my job to say no to him,” O’Brien replied.
Todd was taken aback: “You believe it’s not your…”
“I wasn’t elected president,” O’Brien interrupted. “It’s my job to make sure he gets the very best options and advice from his cabinet secretaries and advisers. It’s my job to give him my best advice.”
Over the weekend, the White House press secretary described Trump as a genius who is smarter than his staff.
Watch the video clip below from NBC News.
Chris Wallace grills Mike Pence for making ISIS kill partisan: ‘Why didn’t you tell Nancy Pelosi?’
Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday refused to say why President Donald Trump broke tradition by not notifying select congressional leaders -- known as the Gang of Eight -- about a raid that allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
During a Sunday interview with Pence, Wallace noted that Trump admitted that he had not told Democratic congressional leaders about the raid.
"The implication seeming to be that he was worried that Pelosi or members of Congress would leak this," Wallace explained. "Does the president not trust the Speaker of the House with sensitive national security information?"
Baghdadi ‘The Ghost’: About the Jihadist chief who oversaw ISIS’ rise and fall
Reclusive jihadist supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi oversaw the bloodstained rise and ultimate collapse of his Islamic State group's "caliphate" while keeping such a low profile that he was nicknamed "The Ghost".
After proclaiming himself caliph in 2014, Baghdadi held sway over seven million people across swathes of Syria and Iraq, where IS implemented its brutal version of Islamic law.
His infamous declaration from the Al-Nuri Mosque in Iraq's Mosul unleashed a wave of violence that has since killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions more and drawn world powers into the region's conflicts.
Trump downplays Osama bin Laden killing: My Baghdadi kill ’was the biggest there is’
During a rambling press conference after announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump hyped up the military incursion while diminishing the attack that led to the death 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Responding to questions about the military maneuver that resulted in Baghdadi reportedly killing himself, Trump couldn't help but compare the accomplishment on his watch to that of his predecessor President Barack Obama.
"Bin Laden was a big thing," Trump said unprompted, "but this is the biggest there is - this is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was big, but Osama became big with the World Trade Center."