NBC’s Richard Engel: ‘Growing concerns’ of ‘mass breakouts’ at ISIS prison camps as Trump pulls out of Syria

Published

2 hours ago

on

NBC correspondent Richard Engel reported on Wednesday that there are “growing concerns” that ISIS prisoners may escape en masse as President Donald Trump pulls troops out of Syria.

Engel noted that Kurds are rushing to the front lines to fill the vacuum Trump has left behind. And that is leaving ISIS prison camp guards dangerously outnumbered.

“As Kurds rush to the frontlines, there are growing concerns there could be mass breakouts at the ISIS camps in Northern Syria, packed with ISIS members, supporters and their families,” Engle wrote on Twitter.

Defense Intelligence Agency official arrested for leaking had attacked Edward Snowden for doing the same

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice arrested Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst Kyle Frese for leaking information to journalists.

"A U.S. intelligence official has been arrested and charged with leaking classified material to two journalists, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday afternoon. The official, Kyle Frese, appeared to be in a romantic relationship with one of the journalists, according to the Justice Department, citing social media pages," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

BUSTED: Turkish official says Trump knew ‘precisely’ what Erdogan planned to do with Syria invasion

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Gulnur Aybet, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, has told CNN that President Donald Trump knew "precisely" what his government had planned with its invasion of northern Syria.

Per CNN's Jim Sciutto, Aybet told reporter Christiane Amanpour that "President Trump and President Erdo?an have reached an understanding over precisely what this operation is," referring to the Turkish military's incursion into northern Syria.

Aybet then went on to say that Trump and Erdo?an are planning to meet next month to discuss further details of the operation, including what to do about captured Islamic State fighters that remain in northern Syria.

Ex-Trump aide suggests Turkey is blackmailing Trump: ‘He is doing this for himself’

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump gave Turkey the green light to slaughter America's Turkish allies in Syria because the president is being blackmailed.

"If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making," Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC) tweeted Wednesday. "Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS."

Scaramucci suggested that Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should launch an investigation into what motivated Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

