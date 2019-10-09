NBC’s Richard Engel: ‘Growing concerns’ of ‘mass breakouts’ at ISIS prison camps as Trump pulls out of Syria

NBC correspondent Richard Engel reported on Wednesday that there are “growing concerns” that ISIS prisoners may escape en masse as President Donald Trump pulls troops out of Syria.

Engel noted that Kurds are rushing to the front lines to fill the vacuum Trump has left behind. And that is leaving ISIS prison camp guards dangerously outnumbered.

“As Kurds rush to the frontlines, there are growing concerns there could be mass breakouts at the ISIS camps in Northern Syria, packed with ISIS members, supporters and their families,” Engle wrote on Twitter.

As Kurds rush to the frontlines, there are growing concerns there could be mass breakouts at the ISIS camps in Northern Syria, packed with ISIS members, supporters and their families. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 9, 2019

If some of the 10,000 ISIS fighters are released by Turkey’s imminent attack on the Kurds as a predictable result of Trump’s insane pullout, our president will have given “aid and comfort” to an enemy with whom we are at war under the AUMF. Read Article III of the Constitution. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 9, 2019