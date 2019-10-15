Nepali climber set for final summit in record 14-peak bid
Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja is on track to make history after Chinese authorities granted him a special permit Tuesday to climb the final mountain of a 14-peak quest despite closing the peak for the season.
Purja, 36, who served in the British special forces, embarked in April on his ambitious “Project Possible” to scale the 14 peaks above 8,000 metres (26,356 feet) on Earth in seven months, starting with with Nepal’s Annapurna.
But his plans hit a roadblock after the Chinese government decided to close the 8,027 metre (26,335 feet) Mount Shishapangma for the season.
A permit was granted after intensive lobbying including from the Nepali government.
“I’m full of mixed emotions. I am thankful everyone is helping, treating it like their own project,” Purja told AFP, confirming he had received the permit.
Purja hopes to summit Shishapangma by October 23, a month ahead of his target.
It took Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka seven years, 11 months and 14 days to complete the same feat.
South Korean Kim Chang-ho completed the challenge one month less than Kukuczka — although unlike the other two climbers he did not use supplementary oxygen.
In the first part of his record attempt, Purja climbed Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu — among the highest of the so-called “8000ers” peaks — in just one month.
A month later, he headed to Pakistan for the second part, where he first tackled the notorious Nanga Parbat at 8,125 metres.
Battling sleep deprivation to meet his target, Purja said he was almost sprinting up and down five of Pakistan’s highest peaks including Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II and K2, the second tallest in the world.
Twenty-three days later he was standing atop Broad Peak, his fifth and final mountain of the second phase.
Purja began his final push in September, reaching the tops of Cho Oyu and Manaslu within a week.
The phenomenal mountaineer already set several speed climbing records during the quest.
William Shatner beams in with hit TV show at 88
As Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" William Shatner went "where no man has gone before".
And now he is doing it again with a new hit US television series, "The UnXplained", at the age of 88.
Shatner beamed into Cannes in southern France on Tuesday to beat the drum for the series -- which tries to explain some of the mysteries of the world around us -- at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market.
"A friend of mine once received a call from someone who had passed away," he said. Finding answers to such strange phenomena "was what this show is all about", he told reporters.
Dutch family discovered in cellar after spending years ‘waiting for end of time’
Dutch police found a family of seven people hidden in the basement of a remote farmhouse where they had reportedly spent years "waiting for the end of time", officials said Tuesday.
They discovered a man, believed to be the father of the family, and six of his children aged between 18 and 25 near the village of Ruinerwold in the northern province of Drenthe.
Police arrested a 58-year-old man at the scene but he was not the father.
"I have never come across anything like this before," local mayor Roger de Groot told a press conference.
"Police investigated after receiving a tip-off from somebody who was concerned about the people's living conditions" and discovered the adults, de Groot said.