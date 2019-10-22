Nicolle Wallace explains why ‘Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace broke down how impeachment was “turbocharged” by explosive testimony from former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

“Donald Trump’s impeachment may have been turbocharged today by the testimony of career diplomat Bill Taylor, who NBC News is reporting draws a direct line to President Trump demanding an investigation in exchange for military aid for Ukraine,” Wallace reported.

The “Deadline: White House” host read a quote from The Washington Post.

“The senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told lawmakers Tuesday that President Trump made the release of military aid contingent on public declarations from Ukraine that it would investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s denial that he used the money as leverage for political gain,” The Post reported.

“It was just the most damning testimony I’ve heard,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told The Post.

Wallace also quoted from Politico.

“William Taylor prompted sighs and gasps when he read a lengthy 15-page opening statement, two of the sources said.” Politico reported. “Another person in the room said Taylor’s statement described ‘how pervasive the efforts were’ among Trump’s allies to convince Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden and another probe centering on a debunked conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 election.”

Trump’s defense that there was no quid pro quo is not holding up.

“A source witnessing Taylor’s experiences dealing with the Trump Administration’s Ukraine policy tells NBC News today, “Everybody in Ukraine knew it was a quid pro quo. Everybody.” There’s no question Trump was holding the money and the White House meeting,” Wallace noted. And before Taylor even stepped foot on Capitol Hill for today’s deposition, his outrage was revealed through documents turned over to congressional investigators by other witnesses including this now-infamous text exchange with Trump appointee Gordon Sondland.”

Watch: