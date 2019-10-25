Crowd roars as Obama appears to take a shot at Trump during Cummings eulogy: ‘There’s nothing weak about being honorable’

Former President Barack Obama on Friday drew applause at the funeral of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) when he took what many in the audience interpreted as veiled shots against President Donald Trump.

In praising Cummings for his kindness and integrity, Obama argued that those virtues should not be synonymous with “weakness,” which is a term that Trump has regularly used to disparage administration officials who do not do his bidding.

“There’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion,” Obama said. “There’s nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You’re not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect.”

The former president then mused about the title of “honorable” that gets bestowed onto lawmakers after they get elected to office — but he said that only some politicians deserve the title even before their election.

“You know, this is a title that we confer on all kinds of people who get elected to public office,” he said. “We’re supposed to introduce them as ‘honorable.’ But Elijah Cummings was honorable before he was elected to office — there is a difference!”

At this point, the room broke out into applause.

