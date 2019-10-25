Quantcast
Connect with us

Only 7 students watch Trump talk at a historically black college after president fills auditorium with his allies

Published

46 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina for an even at Benedict College, but only seven students at the historically black college were admitted to his event.

Leading up to the event, there was much local confusion as to how many of the 2,200 students would be able to attend.

“Hours before the event is about to begin, the shroud of mystery surrounding who will get to attend President Donald Trump’s speech Friday afternoon on the criminal justice system — taking place at a historically black college in South Carolina — is beginning to lift,” The State reported Friday. “According to the White House, there are approximately 300 tickets total to the invitation-only event, dubbed the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum by the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper noted half of those were reserved for “guests of the administration” with the other half distributed locally. The South Carolina Republican Party was given 25 tickets.

Maayan Schechter, a reporter for the paper, followed up on the story and discovered that only 7 students attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only 7 students watch Trump talk at a historically black college after president fills auditorium with his allies

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina for an even at Benedict College, but only seven students at the historically black college were admitted to his event.

Leading up to the event, there was much local confusion as to how many of the 2,200 students would be able to attend.

"Hours before the event is about to begin, the shroud of mystery surrounding who will get to attend President Donald Trump’s speech Friday afternoon on the criminal justice system — taking place at a historically black college in South Carolina — is beginning to lift," The State reported Friday. "According to the White House, there are approximately 300 tickets total to the invitation-only event, dubbed the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum by the White House."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘stonewall has basically crumbled’: MSNBC says John Bolton testimony could be ‘lights out moment’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" broke down how testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton could be a "game-changer" by destroying President Donald Trump's defenses in the impeachment inquiry.

"NBC News today reporting on a possible bombshell in the impeachment investigation, for the first time in this country’s history a president’s own National Security Adviser could be a witness in the impeachment investigation into him," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. "NBC News reporting former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s lawyers have been in contact with committee officials amid reports of ongoing negotiations about a date for a closed-door deposition."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Unhinged Giuliani rant against Biden caught on audio after he accidentally butt-dialed a reporter

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has stepped in it -- again.

NBC News reports that the former New York mayor earlier this month unwittingly butt-dialed one of its reporters and left a three-minute voice message in which he discussed business dealings in Bahrain and spouted unfounded conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden.

First, Giuliani can be heard talking about his private security firm's dealings with the Bahraini government. While the details of the conversation about Bahrain aren't always clear, Giuliani can be heard at one point saying, "The problem is we need some money... we need a few hundred thousand."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image