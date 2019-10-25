Only 7 students watch Trump talk at a historically black college after president fills auditorium with his allies

President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina for an even at Benedict College, but only seven students at the historically black college were admitted to his event.

Leading up to the event, there was much local confusion as to how many of the 2,200 students would be able to attend.

“Hours before the event is about to begin, the shroud of mystery surrounding who will get to attend President Donald Trump’s speech Friday afternoon on the criminal justice system — taking place at a historically black college in South Carolina — is beginning to lift,” The State reported Friday. “According to the White House, there are approximately 300 tickets total to the invitation-only event, dubbed the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum by the White House.”

The newspaper noted half of those were reserved for “guests of the administration” with the other half distributed locally. The South Carolina Republican Party was given 25 tickets.

Maayan Schechter, a reporter for the paper, followed up on the story and discovered that only 7 students attended.

Was able to get an updated # from Benedict College: Am told by college spokeswoman that 9 students had been confirmed to hear Trump's remarks, but 2 students had ROTC training. So 7 Benedict students were attending the event. https://t.co/3mGRF7V3zk — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) October 25, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump: "The best is yet to come" for the African American community pic.twitter.com/2HxhFtJxr0 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 25, 2019