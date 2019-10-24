Quantcast
Oversight Committee’s AOC is focused on how many are implicated in impeachment: ‘How big does this get?’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) noted key outstanding questions as Democrats investigate President Donald Trump during a Thursday evening interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is a member of the House Oversight Committee which is one of three committees leading the impeachment inquiry.

She explained that the GOP interrupted a Wednesday deposition to “create a spectacle.”

“They know exactly what this testimony and what these depositions are adding up to and that, frankly, it is revealing a very disturbing sequence of events and very likely abuse of power and breaking of our oath to the Constitution of the United States,” she said.

“First and foremost, I think what’s important to acknowledge that the president has committed crimes in public,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This is something that we know.”

“This is something that all people know from, you know, the green of the White House he solicited election interference and discussed election interference with respect to China. He released public notes of his calls where he solicited and engaged in using the power of his office to create a politically motivated investigation against a political opponent,” she explained.

“So, this is all out in the public. We know that he has committed a crime,” she continued. “The question is, how many other people are implicated in this? The question is, how often did he do it? Did he do it in other circumstances?”

“How big does this get?” she wondered.

“With respect to Ukraine and several other instances, it’s a very open and shut case. I think it’s important that we discuss the fact that he has committed impeachable crimes. It’s just a question of how many and how many people were involved and who knew,” Ocasio-Cortez concluded.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:

