‘Panicking orange man’: Trump ridiculed for recycling ‘witch hunt’ claim as House approves impeachment resolution

Published

1 min ago

on

As with the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump proclaimed the impeachment vote as a “witch hunt!”

While he hasn’t repeated “no collusion” and “no obstruction,” he has exchanged those with “no quid pro quo” and “perfect call.”

The president sent out the tweet just as the House officially passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka also proclaimed the innocence of her father with a quote in a letter from Thomas Jefferson to his daughter.

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.
Some things never change, dad!

Ironically, the rest of the quote paints a picture of a world her father also opposes. One that is peaceful and where the parties aren’t at each other’s throats.

“I pant for that society where all is peace and harmony,” Jefferson wrote. “Where we love & are beloved by every object we see. and to have that intercourse of soft affections hushed & suppressed by the eternal presence of strangers goes very hard indeed; & the harder as we see that the candle of life is burning out, so that the pleasures we lose are lost forever.”

It’s unclear if Ivanka Trump is saying that Americans who support impeachment and accountability are enemies, but Jefferson certainly wasn’t making that claim.

No word on when Trump intends to support that any time soon.

Either way, the internet issued swift mockery of both Trumps. You can see the tweets below:

Republican lawmaker slams ‘delusional’ Trump campaign’s Vindman talking points: CNN’s Acosta

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The Trump campaign is circulating talking points about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that even one Republican lawmaker is finding tough to swallow.

As reported by CNN's Jim Acosta, the Trump campaign talking points falsely claim that Vindman's testimony this week "supports President Trump's message" because he "stated that the released transcript of President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was accurate."

In fact, Vindman this week testified that the readout of the July 25th phone call contained several key omissions in which the president made additional references to former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he'd encouraged the Ukrainian government to investigate.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tosses Kevin McCarthy’s words back in his face after he rails against Trump’s impeachment

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough fired a shot across the bow of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday morning for throwing his full support behind Donald Trump just moments before the House voted 232-196 to go forward with impeachment proceedings against the president.

After McCarthy gave an impassioned speech on the House floor defending the embattled president, the MSNBC host was quick to remind him that he once told a closed-door meeting of Republicans that he believed Trump and a California Republican were on the payroll of the Kremlin.

As the Washington Post reported in 2016, McCarthy claimed, "'There’s two people I think Putin pays: [Rep. Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump,' McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, adding, "Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia."

