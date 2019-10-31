‘Panicking orange man’: Trump ridiculed for recycling ‘witch hunt’ claim as House approves impeachment resolution

As with the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump proclaimed the impeachment vote as a “witch hunt!”

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

While he hasn’t repeated “no collusion” and “no obstruction,” he has exchanged those with “no quid pro quo” and “perfect call.”

The president sent out the tweet just as the House officially passed a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka also proclaimed the innocence of her father with a quote in a letter from Thomas Jefferson to his daughter.

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

Ironically, the rest of the quote paints a picture of a world her father also opposes. One that is peaceful and where the parties aren’t at each other’s throats.

“I pant for that society where all is peace and harmony,” Jefferson wrote. “Where we love & are beloved by every object we see. and to have that intercourse of soft affections hushed & suppressed by the eternal presence of strangers goes very hard indeed; & the harder as we see that the candle of life is burning out, so that the pleasures we lose are lost forever.”

It’s unclear if Ivanka Trump is saying that Americans who support impeachment and accountability are enemies, but Jefferson certainly wasn’t making that claim.

No word on when Trump intends to support that any time soon.

Either way, the internet issued swift mockery of both Trumps. You can see the tweets below:

Inventing facts? Have you met your father? https://t.co/qFktpwqGTs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 31, 2019

Surrounded by enemies? American democracy is surrounded by enemies that include you, a member of the Trump criminal enterprise. I hope you will pay greatly for the damage you and your family have done to this country. — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) October 31, 2019

Very similar. Jefferson had affairs just like your dad. But Jefferson could read and write in complete sentences which puts him light years ahead. Of your “stable genius” daddy. — Jeff Hoyle (@Hoopgreen) October 31, 2019

So, Ivanka, couple things:

a.) Jefferson worked his whole life to ensure the president was not above the law

b.) Jefferson was the first top official to call for the impeachment of a president (Washington) for being too close a foreign nation (when he approved the Jay Treaty). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2019

Beautifully said. She post this from her illegal White House position as her husband is hanging out with MBS, all at our expense. They really are clueless. They corruption they brought is unprecedented. No one is above the law. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) October 31, 2019

👋 I still represent Salem, and this still isn't a witch hunt. https://t.co/ePB3nVnKLl https://t.co/SGt3RWGgzZ — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 8, 2019

pic.twitter.com/GWLTE8fjpJ — Pat Fuller is a Democrat #Antiracist #GutsyWoman (@bannerite) October 31, 2019

If you didn't extort the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding military aid then there would be no need for this. But that's what you did as your "transcript" tells us: pic.twitter.com/qj0lKn6bqe — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2019

Trump committed extortion as well as violated federal campaign finance laws. Both are felonies. But today all the Republicans in the House voted no on #Impeachmentvote. We must defeat not just Trump but GOP leaders in House- they are just as bad!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2019

No, the greatest witch hunt in American history were the Salem Witch Trials. That’s where 200 people, mostly women, were falsely accused. Many were brutally executed. But sure, make everything all about you Trump. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 31, 2019

You mean bitch hunt …. — Forgive Me For My Synth (@NachtIstLeben) October 31, 2019

The Gavel Heard Around the World. — Brianne0915 (@BrianneChitt79) October 31, 2019

Fact is Mick Mulvaney, your diplomats and yourself admitted you asked Ukraine to investigate Democrats. This is foreign interference in our elections. You must be pretty obtuse if you don’t think Donald Trump tried to leverage military aid to get it done. Republicans have access! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 31, 2019

"People are saying this is the Greatest Witch Hunt in American History, and that I am the biggest, most guilty Witch anyone's ever seen, believe me!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 31, 2019

Pay no attention to that panicking orange man behind the curtain! — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) October 31, 2019