‘Pathetic’ GOP lawmakers stall impeachment hearing by eating pizza in secure conference room

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday refused to leave a secure conference room — known as a SCIF — so that Democratic lawmakers could move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday morning, GOP lawmakers stormed into the secure conference room to protest against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Several hours later, the lawmakers were still entrenched in the conference room eating pizza. Democrats said that impeachment hearings were stalled because of it.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) called the demonstration a “pathetic stunt.”

Read some of the reports below from CNN’s Manu Raju.

