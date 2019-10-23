‘Pathetic’ GOP lawmakers stall impeachment hearing by eating pizza in secure conference room

Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday refused to leave a secure conference room — known as a SCIF — so that Democratic lawmakers could move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday morning, GOP lawmakers stormed into the secure conference room to protest against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Several hours later, the lawmakers were still entrenched in the conference room eating pizza. Democrats said that impeachment hearings were stalled because of it.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) called the demonstration a “pathetic stunt.”

More than two dozen House conservatives rail on Schiff and the process outside the closed impeachment proceedings, and have now entered the SCIF – and they are bound to be kicked out bc they don’t serve on the three committees conducting the probe. It is being led by Matt Gaetz — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

New drama: Roughly two dozen House conservatives stormed the secure hearing room – known as the SCIF – to rail on the process, delaying the Cooper testimony. Connolly said that Louie Gohmert and Bradley Byrne were yelling in the room and railing on what they call a sham process. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

The conservatives walked into hearing room with their electronics, Connolly said, which is prohibited in the room. Mike Conaway of Texas collected the electronics. Laura Cooper testimony has been delayed because of the disruption; Schiff is consulting with the sergeant of arms. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

Cooper left the room while the Republicans refused to vacate the space. The source says the Capitol Police and sergeant at arms have been consulted as members refuse to leave the room, and lawmakers say there are ongoing negotiations about how to end the standoff. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

Dems say Cooper hearing is still stalled: Tom Malinowski just called this a “pathetic stunt” It’s unclear when the Cooper hearing will start again since the members won’t leave the room The GOP members are sitting there eating pizza right now, he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019