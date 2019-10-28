Quantcast
‘Pelosi has the goods’: Ex-Obama lawyer calls Trump’s impeachment case ‘gravy’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has the good” on President Donald Trump, a top former White House attorney explained on Monday.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed on “The Beat” by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

The host asked attempts by the White House to stonewall Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R-FL).

“This is one in which Schiff and Pelosi and the house of representatives already have the goods,” Katyal explained.

“Donald Trump gave it to them. He turned over the transcript, which wasn’t even a full transcript. Whatever that memorandum of the conversation was on July 25th. And that itself is so damning,” he explained.

“So, really, you know, the president is the one behind the eight ball. It’s only testimony that can remove the real taint here that he committed high crimes and misdemeanors. If he’s going to order people not to testify and so on, I think Schiff is absolutely right in saying, ‘Look, I don’t need that. I don’t need any of this,'” he explained.

Katyal then introduced the first of two legal terms he explained during the segment.

“The technical legal term for all of these fights and stuff like that is ‘gravy.’ They don’t need it,” he explained. “They’ve got what they need. Ambassador Sondland was the only thing Trump had, Sondland said at one point it wasn’t a quid pro quo, and even he has backed away from that. The White House is in a terrible, terrible position.”

“Then you have this judicial decision saying you don’t need a formal vote of impeachment and now, in what can only be a technical legal term that I guess we lawyers would call it as ‘a baller move,’ Pelosi says I’m now going to seek the formal vote of impeachment. I think the reason for that is she knows she’s got the goods,” he explained. “The House of Representatives has the goods. The president is going to be impeached. It’s in black and white in what he said on July 25th.”

Watch:

By

On Monday, columnist Michael Gerson wrote for the Washington Post that in cutting a devil's bargain to support President Donald Trump in return for their political agenda, right-wing evangelicals have let their culture and identity be co-opted by Trumpism — saying that "evangelicals have been reshaped into the image of Trump himself."

"The story of Noah is an odd curricular choice for young children. Fresh off the boat, according to the biblical account, he plants a vineyard, gets drunk and lies naked in his tent. This is a source of consternation to Noah’s sons, who don’t want to see the dark side, much less the backside, of their father. So they cover him with a handy duvet," wrote Gerson. "I thought of drunk, naked Noah while reading the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2019 American Values Survey. In the PRRI survey’s pages, white evangelical Protestants (WEPs) are fully disrobed. And it is an embarrassing sight."

Chief Justice John Roberts and Donald Trump

People being killed by wildfires in California and people dying because they can’t afford their insulin are the same thing. Both represent the capture of government by corporations—in other words, both are symptoms of democracy in the United States being replaced by a corporate state with little regard for morality, life or the law.

In 1976, for the first time in America’s history, five conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that rich people owning their own personal politicians was constitutionally protected because the money they were using to buy legislators and legislation was “free speech.” The case was Buckley v. Valeo. In 1978, SCOTUS extended that logic to corporations in First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti.

