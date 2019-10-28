‘Pelosi has the goods’: Ex-Obama lawyer calls Trump’s impeachment case ‘gravy’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has the good” on President Donald Trump, a top former White House attorney explained on Monday.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed on “The Beat” by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

The host asked attempts by the White House to stonewall Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R-FL).

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

“This is one in which Schiff and Pelosi and the house of representatives already have the goods,” Katyal explained.

“Donald Trump gave it to them. He turned over the transcript, which wasn’t even a full transcript. Whatever that memorandum of the conversation was on July 25th. And that itself is so damning,” he explained.

“So, really, you know, the president is the one behind the eight ball. It’s only testimony that can remove the real taint here that he committed high crimes and misdemeanors. If he’s going to order people not to testify and so on, I think Schiff is absolutely right in saying, ‘Look, I don’t need that. I don’t need any of this,'” he explained.

Katyal then introduced the first of two legal terms he explained during the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The technical legal term for all of these fights and stuff like that is ‘gravy.’ They don’t need it,” he explained. “They’ve got what they need. Ambassador Sondland was the only thing Trump had, Sondland said at one point it wasn’t a quid pro quo, and even he has backed away from that. The White House is in a terrible, terrible position.”

“Then you have this judicial decision saying you don’t need a formal vote of impeachment and now, in what can only be a technical legal term that I guess we lawyers would call it as ‘a baller move,’ Pelosi says I’m now going to seek the formal vote of impeachment. I think the reason for that is she knows she’s got the goods,” he explained. “The House of Representatives has the goods. The president is going to be impeached. It’s in black and white in what he said on July 25th.”

Watch: