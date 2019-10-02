Pelosi reveals how she schooled Trump on ethics of his ‘perfect’ Ukraine call: ‘It’s not perfect — it’s wrong!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday revealed how she schooled President Donald Trump after he tried to convince her that his call putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden was no big deal.
During a press conference, Pelosi said that Trump called her last week and began by talking up supposed “progress” on gun violence legislation, despite the fact that she knew of no progress other than what the Democratic-led House had already sent over to the Senate.
She then said Trump pivoted to his now-infamous call with Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian president to launch investigations into Biden, who is a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election.
“He admitted that this call took place and that what happened was ‘perfect,'” she said. “I said, ‘It’s not perfect, it’s wrong! But your admission to what has now been in the public domain informs the timing of how we go forward.”
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump’s whistleblower tweets are an ‘incitement to violence’
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) says President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking an intelligence official who filed a damning whistleblower report are an “incitement to violence.” He also threatened that further obstruction by the administration will be added to the impeachment inquiry.
In a news conference late Wednesday morning Chairman Schiff told reporters Trump’s actions are a “blatant effort to intimidate witnesses.”
“Let’s not make any mistake here,” said Schiff, standing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The president wants to make this all about the whistleblower. This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses. It’s an incitement of violence.”
Trump instantly responds to Pelosi’s bait on legislative agenda: ‘Do Nothing Democrats stuck in mud!’
President Donald Trump instantly chomped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bait, after she laid out the Democratic legislative agenda while pursuing impeachment.
The California Democrat started a news conference Wednesday morning by listing her legislative priorities -- prescription drugs, infrastructure and clean government -- and the president responded a few minutes later on Twitter.
"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either," Trump tweeted. "It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"
Schiff warns Pompeo: Encouraging witnesses not to testify ‘will be considered evidence of obstruction’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo about discouraging officials from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"We are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee, many of whom are mentioned in the whistleblower complaint," Schiff said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary, by the president or anyone else to interfere with the Congress’ ability to call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress," he continued.