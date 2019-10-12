Pence is frantically running away from Trump on Ukraine: ‘Everyone is trying to get off the Titanic’

Vice President Mike Pence is “trying to save himself” in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s administration illegally soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election, an MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.

“I want to take a look at another character in this Ukraine controversy, and that being the vice president. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard repeatedly pressed Pence on whether he knew about a link between the interest in investigating the Bidens and then that aid being held up for Ukraine,” MSNBC anchor Alex Witt said.

The clip showed Pence repeatedly dodging the question.

For analysis, Witt interviewed MSNBC commentator Alaina Beverly.

“Everyone’s trying to get off of the Titanic,” Beverly said. “That’s what I make of this.”

“If he answers the question and says that he knows and is aware of all of the details that were in that conversation between Trump and the president of the Ukraine, then he becomes a conspirator in this larger enterprise,” she explained. “So, I think Vice President Pence is trying to save himself, and that’s not unusual given the dominos that we’re seeing and the evidence that is mounting up against Donald Trump.”

Watch: