Pence is frantically running away from Trump on Ukraine: ‘Everyone is trying to get off the Titanic’

Vice President Mike Pence is “trying to save himself” in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s administration illegally soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election, an MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.
“I want to take a look at another character in this Ukraine controversy, and that being the vice president. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard repeatedly pressed Pence on whether he knew about a link between the interest in investigating the Bidens and then that aid being held up for Ukraine,” MSNBC anchor Alex Witt said.
The clip showed Pence repeatedly dodging the question.
For analysis, Witt interviewed MSNBC commentator Alaina Beverly.
“Everyone’s trying to get off of the Titanic,” Beverly said. “That’s what I make of this.”
“If he answers the question and says that he knows and is aware of all of the details that were in that conversation between Trump and the president of the Ukraine, then he becomes a conspirator in this larger enterprise,” she explained. “So, I think Vice President Pence is trying to save himself, and that’s not unusual given the dominos that we’re seeing and the evidence that is mounting up against Donald Trump.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.