Pence refuses to say if he’ll cooperate with Congress — slams investigation as not being ‘serious’
According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Vice President Mike Pence’s office responded to the recent request from Democrats for information regarding his role in President Trump’s pressuring of the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens, saying the request does “not appear” to be serious.
There was no indication that Pence intends to comply with the request.
VP office on House Dem request for info: “it not appear to be a serious request…” pic.twitter.com/n3FT3MWHtv
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 4, 2019
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Watch Rachel Maddow reveal to Nicolle Wallace her tricks for keeping up with Trump’s scandals
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" explained to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday how she keeps track of all of the details contained within President Donald Trump's constant flood of scandals.
"With each new story we get new proper nouns, new people we have to learn their position and whether or not they’ve been fired or resigned from, new questions about whether they’re complying with subpoenas," Maddow noted. "It’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger."
"And for me, the way that I’m able to keep track of it is in terms of articles of impeachment, right? Like, they’re going to impeach the president for asking a foreign power to intervene in the election. We’ve got an admission from the White House that he did it when they gave out — we’ve got the admission from the president that he did it on the South lawn. So that’s the article of impeachment," she explained.
Pence refuses to say if he’ll cooperate with Congress — slams investigation as not being ‘serious’
Top CIA lawyer made a criminal referral on whistleblower’s complaint — weeks before it was public
According to a breaking report from NBC News this Friday, the CIA's top lawyer made what she called a "criminal referral" to the Justice Department about the whistleblower's allegations that President Trump abused his power by pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals -- weeks before the whistleblower's complaint became public.
"The move by the CIA's general counsel, Trump appointee Courtney Simmons Elwood, meant she and other senior officials had concluded a potential crime had been committed, raising more questions about why the Justice Department later closed the case without conducting an investigation," the NBC News report states.