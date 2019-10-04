Pence refuses to say if he’ll cooperate with Congress — slams investigation as not being ‘serious’

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" explained to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday how she keeps track of all of the details contained within President Donald Trump's constant flood of scandals.

"With each new story we get new proper nouns, new people we have to learn their position and whether or not they’ve been fired or resigned from, new questions about whether they’re complying with subpoenas," Maddow noted. "It’s just getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

"And for me, the way that I’m able to keep track of it is in terms of articles of impeachment, right? Like, they’re going to impeach the president for asking a foreign power to intervene in the election. We’ve got an admission from the White House that he did it when they gave out — we’ve got the admission from the president that he did it on the South lawn. So that’s the article of impeachment," she explained.