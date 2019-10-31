Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon releases video, photos of Baghdadi raid

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Pentagon released video and photos on Wednesday of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Among the images released by the Defense Department was grainy black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

The Pentagon also released video of airstrikes on a group of unknown fighters on the ground who opened fire on the helicopters that ferried US forces in for the assault on Baghdadi’s compound in Syria’s Idlib province.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before and after pictures of the isolated compound were also released.

The compound was razed by US munitions after the raid, leaving it looking like “a parking lot with large potholes,” said Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command.

McKenzie, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, also provided several new details about Sunday’s raid.

He said that two children were killed — and not three as President Donald Trump previously said — when Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest in a tunnel as he tried to escape US troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the children appeared to be under 12 years old.

McKenzie was asked about Trump’s claim that Baghdadi had fled into the tunnel “crying and whimpering.”

US Department of Defense/AFP / HO This image released by the US Department of Defense shows before (L) and after (R) pictures of the compound in Syria where Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a US raid

“About Baghdadi’s last moments, I could tell you this,” he said. “He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baghdadi “may have fired from his hole in his last moments,” he added.

McKenzie said that in addition to Baghdadi and the two children, four women and one man were killed at the compound.

He said the women had acted in a “threatening manner” and were wearing suicide vests.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Buried at sea –

An unknown number of nearby fighters were also killed when they opened fire on US helicopters, McKenzie said.

US Department of Defense/AFP / Jose ROMERO This still image from a video released by the US Department of Defense shows smoke rising from the compound of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria after it was destroyed by US forces

Video released by the Pentagon showed airstrikes on a group that appeared to consist of up to a dozen or so people on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenzie declined to provide any further details about the two men captured in the raid, but said that a “substantial” amount of electronics and documents had been recovered from the compound.

He said Baghdadi had been identified through comparison with his DNA, which had been on file since his 2004 detention in an Iraqi prison.

He said Baghdadi’s remains had been flown back to the staging base for the raid for identification.

Baghdadi was then buried at sea within 24 hours of his death “in accordance with the laws of armed conflict,” McKenzie said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also provided details about the dog that pursued Baghdadi into the tunnel.

He said it was a four-year veteran of 50 combat missions and had been injured by exposed live cables in the tunnel, but has returned to duty.

McKenzie said that despite Baghdadi’s death, IS remains “dangerous.”

“We’re under no illusions that it will go away just because we killed Baghdadi,” he said. “It will remain.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Texas hospital livestreams brain surgery on Facebook

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

A young woman in Texas who remained awake for her brain surgery was able to speak to doctors during the procedure -- and viewers form around the world looked on, as part of the operation was livestreamed on Facebook.

By Wednesday, nearly 100,000 people had watched doctors removed a mass from Jenna Schardt's brain during a 40-minute video of the operation that was livestreamed Tuesday morning.

In the video, the 25-year-old patient can be seen speaking with physicians on one side of a blue operating curtain while doctors in surgical masks work on her brain on the other side.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Third deadly quake in weeks hits south Philippines

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Thursday, killing at least four people and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, causing locals to run to safety in the same area where a strong tremor killed eight people on Tuesday.

The powerful shaking caused serious damage to a condominium building in the major southern city of Davao, which was about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

The GOP’s war against reality: Is it already too late to save American democracy?

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

devin nunes hold up

American democracy is the proverbial frog in the pot of boiling water. Donald Trump and his minions continue to add seasoning to the water while stoking the fire. The frog now knows that something is wrong. But its legs may be too weak to jump out of the pot to safety. Trump and his minions see the frog starting to squirm and struggle. They are reaching for the lid to seal the frog’s doom.

The last few weeks have shown American democracy in the Age of Trump as an ongoing crisis with many apparent crescendos.

The Democrats have found their footing in their efforts to blunt Trump’s power through impeachment. In depositions before Congress, patriots such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor who are defying Trump's regime have revealed that the president and his inner circle are engaging in systematic abuses of power, lawlessness, corruption and other impeachable behavior. Trump and his minions’ efforts to extort the president of Ukraine into aiding Trump in the 2020 presidential election is part of what appears to be a much larger global criminal enterprise.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image