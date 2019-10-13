Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon says up to 1,000 US troops to withdraw from northern Syria

Published

1 min ago

on

The Pentagon said Sunday President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of up to 1,000 troops from northern Syria — almost the entire ground force in war-torn country — amid an intensifying Turkish assault on Kurdish forces.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the move came after the US learned that Turkey was pressing further into Syria than had been expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seeking a deal with the Syrian regime and Russia to counter-attack against the Turks in the north, Esper added.

“We find ourselves as we have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies and it’s a very untenable situation,” Esper told CBS’s Face the Nation.

“So I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest of the national security team and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.”

Esper said he was unable to provide a timeline because of the rapidly changing situation on the ground, but added that the withdrawal would be carried out in a “very safe, deliberate manner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look it’s a very terrible situation over there. A situation caused by the Turks… Despite our opposition they decided to make this incursion into Syria,” Esper told CBS.

“And at this point in time in the last 24 hours we learned that they likely intend to expand their attack further south than originally planned and to the west

“We also have learned in the last 24 hours that the… SDF are looking to cut a deal, if you will, with the Syrians and the Russians to counter-attack against the Turks in the north.”

ADVERTISEMENT

– ‘Immediate defensive action’ –

Asked if troops would be leaving the country altogether, Esper clarified that the withdrawal was just from northern Syria, “which is where most of our forces are.”

Fighting raged along the border on the fifth day of an offensive that has provoked an international outcry and left dozens of civilians and fighters dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankara launched the long-threatened offensive against the SDF, which it considers “terrorists” linked to insurgents inside Turkey, after Trump ordered American special forces serving as a trip wire against Turkish action to pull back from the border.

The US withdrawal provoked a bipartisan firestorm of outrage and accusations that Trump was abandoning a loyal ally in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Trump tweeted Sunday that it was “very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kurds and Turkey have been fighting for many years… Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other. Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars!” he said.

Hundreds of relatives of foreign jihadists escaped from a displacement camp in northern Syria, Kurdish authorities said Sunday, as the number of people fleeing the Turkish assault soared to 130,000.

US troops near the northern border came under artillery fire from Turkish positions on Friday, the Pentagon said, warning that the US was prepared to meet aggression with “immediate defensive action.”

The US military confirmed an explosion within a few hundred meters of its post near the town of Kobani, in an area “known by the Turks to have US forces present.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that Trump had authorized — but not yet activated — new sanctions to dissuade Turkey from further offensive military action.

“We can shut down all US dollar transactions with the entire government of Turkey,” Mnuchin told ABC on Sunday.

“It’s something we may do. There’s full authority and something at a moment’s notice the president can tell me to do.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Both these things can be true: Donald Trump is a criminal — and impeachment is a murky, amoral struggle

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

Nothing is clear in this moment of grave peril for America, democracy and the world, not even the things that appear obvious. We stumble around in darkness, our vision obscured, awaiting a more perfect understanding, as in the famously evocative phrase of 1 Corinthians 13:12: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC panel slams NYT for running a sketchy anti-Biden column after being burned by same author

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

A conversation on MSNBC's "AM Joy" over the departure of Shep Smith from Fox News, turned to the New York Times after the venerable paper of record was criticized for running a misleading column on Joe Biden's family from a journalist with a sketchy past.

According to MSNBC guest Eric Boehlert, "It is such an important institution like the New York Times not learning any lessons from 2016. I mean Peter Schweizer wrote this basically fictitious hit book on Hillary Clinton in the New York Times, marketing it was the most important book of the campaign."

"Every news organization pointed out that book was riddled with errors, the New York Times had an exclusive with that book and forgot to tell its readers it was riddled with errors," he contined. "And now here we are in 2019, and low and behold, you open the New York Times and there is Peter Schweizer writing an op-ed about everything the Biden family did wrong in the name of corruption and wrote an entire column of the family allegedly cashing in and politicians, their family's political roots, and the word Trump is never mentioned in the column and his kids were never mentioned."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘No one really likes him but we’re stuck with him’: GOP aides gripe about Giuliani as he becomes a national punchline

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2019

By

In a look at how former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is weaponizing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani against President Donald Trump, GOP operatives lamented the fact that they are saddled with him as the face of the president's defense.

According to the Politico report, "With Rudy Giuliani emerging as the face of Donald Trump’s star-crossed operation to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine, the former vice president is using the former New York City mayor-turned-presidential-fixer in a different capacity — as a foil in his own effort to fight back against Trump’s relentless attacks," adding, "The Ukraine scheme has backfired so badly that the president now faces impeachment and two Giuliani associates were federally indicted this week in an illegal campaign finance scheme connected to the plan."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image