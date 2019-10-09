Pentagon still in shock 3 days after Trump went ‘off script’ in Erdogan call and betrayed the Kurds: Fox News

President Donald Trump roiled international relations again over the weekend when he gave Turkey the go-ahead to launch strikes against the Kurds in Syria. He then seemed to reverse himself on Twitter Monday, creating mass confusion about the administration’s strategy in the region. The Kurds have historically been U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that top Pentagon officials are still reeling from Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds. “U.S. troops have been fighting side-by-side with the Kurds against the Islamic state,” Fox host Shep Smith said.

National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin noted that top officials can’t believe the president’s actions.

“Shock continues to reverberate through the U.S. military that the White House essentially green-lighted this Turkish operation during that conversation,” Griffin said.

Watch: