People who continue to support Trump do so at ‘our nation’s great peril’: Ex-CIA director

Published

1 min ago

on

Former CIA Director John Brennan joined the chorus of voices chastising President Donald Trump for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies.

The former top spy said it is simply in Trump’s nature to betray those close to him.

“Betrayal of friends, partners, and allies has always been one of Trump’s most intrinsic qualities,” Brennan tweeted Wednesday.

He also had a warning for those who continue to enable the president.

“Those who continue to defend and ignore his reckless actions at home and abroad do so at their own risk and our nation’s great peril,” Brennan warned.

